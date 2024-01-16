Thurbil Bile earns KCAC Men’s Basketball Defensive honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Thurbil Bile has been recognized for this efforts defensively as the KCAC Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the KCAC office. The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected among nominees by conference sports information directors and is sponsored at the conference level by Equity Bank.



Bile helped the Coyotes post a 2-0 record last week with victories at York and at home against Avila. KWU has won eight straight heading into a pivotal week with games at Sterling and at home against Oklahoma Wesleyan.



He was a key player in limiting the chances of both teams in the post. He made his presence felt defensively in different ways in each game. Against York, he had four steals in the game and one block. Against Avila, where the Eagles tried to score in the post more, he had five blocks and a steal as KWU came away with the win. This marks the second time this season Bile has been named the KCAC Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week.



KWU heads to Sterling on Wednesday, and then hosts conference co-leader Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday at 8 p.m. inside Mabee Arena.