Thunder Weekly, October 28, 2024

WICHITA, Kan. (Oct. 28) – Wichita played a pair of games last weekend against longtime rival, Tulsa. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK’S GAMES –

Friday, October 25

Tulsa at Wichita, 4-3 W (OT) recap

Watch highlights

Saturday, October 26

Wichita at Tulsa, 6-2 W recap

Watch highlights

THIS WEEK’S GAMES – (All times are Central)

Wednesday, October 30

Wichita at Allen, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, November 1

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Poster Schedule Night, presented by Wichita Brewing Company and Rose Harvest Design.

Saturday, November 2

Rapid City at Wichita, 6:05 p.m. Blippi Night.

Sunday, November 3

Rapid City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m. Postgame Skate.

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 1-1-0-0

AWAY: 1-1-0-0

OVERALL: 2-2-0-0

Last 10: 2-2-0-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: T-4th, Mountain Division, 4 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 5

Assists: Stinil, 5

Points: Stinil, 10

+/-: Bates, Stinil, +7

PIM: Boucher, 15

RED HOT – Michal Stinil has been red hot to start the season. He has goals in four-straight games, points in four-straight and had seven points in two games last weekend. On Saturday night, he recorded his first multi-goal outing of the year. Dating back to the end of last season, Stinil has points in nine-straight games (6g, 10a).

MILESTONES – Peter Bates and Jake Wahlin netted 100 ECHL points on Saturday night. Bates recorded two assists while Wahlin had a helper on Ryan Finnegan’s second goal of the contest.

FINS UP – Ryan Finnegan recorded a pair of goals on Saturday night. It was his first multi-goal outing of the season. The Kansas native has three goals in four games, all of which have come on the road.

FIRSTS – Jeremie Bucheler and Nico Somerville each recorded firsts over the weekend. Bucheler tallied his first pro goal, game-winner and OT winner of his career on Friday night. He has three points in his last two games. Somerville tallied his first pro goal on Saturday night at Tulsa.

CARRYING ON – Gabriel Carriere also had a couple of firsts this weekend. He tallied his first ECHL OT win on Friday night and followed that up with his first ECHL regulation win on Saturday. Carriere sported a 2.43 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in his two wins.

WALK IT OUT – Kobe Walker is off to a hot start as well for the Thunder. He had five points (2g, 3a) in two games this past weekend with goals in both contests against the Oilers. Walker has six points (2g, 4a) in four games to start the year and points in all but one outing.

SECONDS – Wichita has been a strong second period team so far this season. On Saturday night, the Thunder found the back of the net three times. In the first two Saturday games this year, Wichita has recorded seven goals, all of which are on the road. The Thunder have scored nine of their 17 goals in the second period this year.

HOME COOKIN’ – Wichita begins the season with a heavy dose of home games at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder play just three road games from the start of the season to November 13, which equates to eight home games. In the month of November, Wichita plays at home 12 times, which is by far the most in any month this season.

THUNDERBOLTS…Michal Stinil leads the league with 10 points and is tied for first with five goals…Peter Bates and Michal Stinil are tied for third in plus/minus (+7)…Jeremie Bucheler is tied for sixth in rookie scoring with four points and tied for third in plus/minus for rookies (+5)…Wichita is fifth in goals for per game (4.25)…

