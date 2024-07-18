Thunder Re-Signs Wahlin, Jette

WICHITA, Kan. (July 18) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of forward Jake Wahlin and defenseman Tyler Jette (JET-ee) for the 2024-25 season.

Wahlin, 27, returns to Wichita for a fourth season. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound forward was one of two players last year that saw action in all 72 games collecting 29 points (8g, 21a). Wahlin has tallied 99 points (38g, 61a) in 217 career ECHL games.

Prior to his time in Wichita, he split the 2020-21 season with the Rush and the SPHL’s Pensacola Ice Flyers. He recorded 37 points (19g, 18a) in 37 games for the Ice Flyers. Wahlin was named as the SPHL Rookie of the Year, named to the All-Rookie Team, First All-Star Team and won the President’s Trophy.

During his college career, he played four seasons at St. Cloud State University. He finished with 40 points (16g, 24a) in 127 games. Wahlin helped the Huskies to back-to-back Penrose Cups, given to the NCHC Regular Season Champion.

He has two other impressive achievements, winning the Clarke Cup in 2015-16 with the United States Hockey League’s Tri-City Storm. Wahlin also won a Bronze Medal for Team USA at the World Junior A Under 19 Tournament.

Jette, 26, returns to Wichita after signing this past February. In 20 games for the Thunder, he recorded five points (1g, 4a). Jette turned pro after finishing a four-year career at Lakehead University.

A native of Farmington, Minnesota, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound blueliner collected 28 points (5g, 23a) in 87 career games with the Thunderwolves. Jette also tallied two helpers in nine playoff games before Lakehead was knocked out of the playoffs.

Prior to heading to school, Jette played two seasons with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Sherwood Park Crusaders. In 2018-19, he was named team captain and had a career-best 27 points (5g, 22a) in 45 games.

During his high school career. Jette was named as a finalist for the “Mr. Hockey” Award following the 2015-16 season with Farmington High School. This award is given to the most outstanding player in Minnesota State High School Hockey.

The Thunder opens the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single game tickets are expected to go on sale later this summer. Stay tuned to find out the exact date so that you can pack the Vault!

The 2024-25 schedule is now available. Start planning now as we get ready for our 33rd year in the Air Capital.

