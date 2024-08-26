Thunder Inks Rookie Defenseman Nico Somerville

WICHITA, Kan. (Aug. 26) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Nico Somerville for the 2024-25 season.

Somerville, 25, turns pro after playing a four-year collegiate career at American International College. A native of Port Alberni, British Columbia, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound blueliner was a teammate of Michal Stinil during his freshman year in 2020-21.

In 110 career games, he tallied 22 points (7g, 15a). Somerville was named to the AHA All-Tournament Team this past year. He scored the overtime winner against Air Force this past March to help AIC advance to the semifinals of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament. Somerville was captain during the 2022-23 season and an alternate captain this past year.

Prior to his time in college, he spent five years in the British Columbia Hockey League. Somerville played four seasons with the Victoria Grizzlies before being traded midway through the 2019-20 season to the Penticton Vees. He recorded 84 points (17g, 67a) in 210 career games.

Wichita opens the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single game tickets are expected to go on sale later this summer. Stay tuned to find out the exact date so that you can pack the Vault!

The 2024-25 schedule is now available. Start planning now as we get ready for our 33rd year in the Air Capital. Click HERE to learn more about the schedule and who we play.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season now on sale. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click HERE to learn more.