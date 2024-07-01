Thunder Announces First Two Players for 2024-25 Campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (July 1) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the signings of forwards Jay Dickman and Peter Bates for the 2024-25 season.

Dickman, 31, returns to the Thunder as the Player/Assistant for a second season. The St. Paul, Minnesota native was recently named as the Wichita Pro Athlete of the Year. He is coming off a career season where he set new highs in goals (29), assists (40) and points (69) and led the team in scoring. Dickman was also named team MVP this past year. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward was tied for first in the ECHL with 15 power play goals.

Over his Thunder career, Dickman has racked up 237 points (95g, 142a) in 281 games in a Wichita uniform. He was acquired in a trade during the 2019-20 season with the Indy Fuel.

In 2020-21, Dickman recorded 47 points (19g, 28a) in 71 games and was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team. His best month came in February when he scored five goals, added eight assists for 13 points in 13 games and was awarded the ECHL Rookie of the Month.

Bates, 27, returns to Wichita for a third season. A native of Evanston, Illinois, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward was having a career year before he headed to Europe. Bates piled up 50 points (23g, 27a) in 45 games and was selected to the 2024 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic. He was third in the league in goals and third in points when he chosen as the Thunder’s All-Star representative.

Prior to turning pro, he attended St. Norbert College. He led all of NCAA Division III in scoring when he racked up 58 points (28g-30a) in 31 games and was named the 2021-22 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Year. He was also named as the Sid Watson Award winner, which is presented to the best player at the men’s NCAA Division III level by the American Hockey Coaches Association.

In 2019-20, he earned the NCHA Player of the Year, AHCA First Team All-American, All-USCHO Second Team and named to the NCHA All-Conference Team.

