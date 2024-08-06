Thunder Adds Pair Of T.J.’s To The Roster

WICHITA, Kan. (Aug. 5) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward T.J. Walsh and defenseman T.J. Lloyd for the 2024-25 season.

Walsh, 24, was acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears. This trade completed the deal that sent forward Kelly Bent to the Sunshine State. A native of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward appeared in two games for the Solar Bears, netting one assist.

He completed a five-year collegiate career before turning pro. Last season, Walsh played as a graduate student at Sacred Heart University. Walsh recorded a career-high 26 points (13g, 13a) in 36 games and was the Pioneers nomination for the Hobey Baker Award for the Most Outstanding Player in NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey.

Prior to his time at Sacred Heart, Walsh played two years at Northeastern University and two years at RPI. Overall, he collected 70 points (26g, 44a) in 142 career games at the NCAA Division I level.

Lloyd, 24, turned pro this past March after signing with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The 5-foot-10, 179-pound blueliner appeared in four games.

A native of Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, Lloyd began his collegiate career at Bowling Green State. He dressed in 104 games for the Falcons, tallying 38 points (4g, 34a). During his sophomore season, Lloyd was a +14.

In 2022-23, he transferred to the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. Lloyd played two years for the Nanooks, collecting 35 points (6g, 29a) in 68 games. He was named as an alternate captain this past season and was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award as well.

