Thriller in Boys Game Nets Sacred Heart a Split at Hutch Trinity

Clarke SandersJanuary 30, 2021

The Sacred Heart Girls hung tough for three quarters before fading in the 4th stanza for a 47-39 loss at Hutch Trinity.  Meanwhile, the Knight Boys needed three overtimes to take down the Celtic Boys 65-62.

GIRLS:

The Sacred Heart Girls faced a tall task in trying to slow down Hutch Trinity’s outstanding Senior Hayley Hughes.  They were able to wear her down, but couldn’t wear her out and she led the Lady Celtics to an 8 point win.

The game was tied at both the end of the first and third quarters with Sacred Heart behind by only 2 points at the half.  Hutch Trinity outscored Sacred Heart in the 4th quarter 15-7 to gain the victory.

Hughes scored well over half her team’s point winding up with 27 points, 6 points above her season average.  Senior Becca Hammersmith tallied three treys and 14 points in all to account for most of the rest of Hutch Trinity’s points.

Sacred Heart’s top scorer on the year Junior Ellie Woodall got 12 points and was the only Knight in double digits.

TEAM                          1          2          3          4          FINAL 

Sacred Heart               12        12        8          7             39

Hutch Trinity              12        14        6          15           47

BOYS:

Sacred Heart Senior Caleb Gilliland got not one, but two buzzer beaters to lead the Knight Boys to a heart stopping 3 point win in three overtimes. Sacred Heart rallied from 12 points down midway through the 3rd quarter enroute to the win.

Gilliland, who was one of the game’s leading scorers with 20 points on the night, missed a last second shot at the end of regulation, but then nailed a guarded three at the top of the key to send the game into a second overtime.  With under 20 seconds to go in the second overtime, Gilliland got a 10 foot jumper to again tie the game and set up the third—and as it turned out—final overtime.  In the third overtime, Senior Jacob Gormley hit a pair of free throws with 5.4 seconds to go to seal the win.  The Knights only utilized six players in the contest.

In addition to Gilliland, Knight Junior Alex Disberger also scored 20.  Senior Mason Richards contributed 13 and Gormley’s two big free throws at the end of the third overtime got him into double digits with 10.

The Celtics’ leading scorer was Senior Landon Gray who joined Gilliland and Disberger with 20 points.  Senior Lucas Hammeke notched 19, but missed a big free throw with under 10 seconds to go in the final overtime.

TEAM                          1          2          3          4          1st OT    2nd OT        3rd OT             FINAL

  Sacred Heart             3          9          19        17           8              2      7                     65

  Hutch Trinity            7          8          22        11           8              2      4                     62

Next up for both Knight squads, a trip to take on the Southeast of Saline Trojans.   The Knight Girls will enter the contest with a 7 and 4 record while the Boys are 6 and 3.

Kansas Receives Emotional...
January 30, 2021Comments
Kansas Farm Bureau launch...
January 29, 2021Comments
Sunflower Biennial Openin...
January 29, 2021Comments
Zoo Names New Executive D...
January 29, 2021Comments

