Three Vehicle Crash

KSAL StaffMarch 3, 2023

A Thursday afternoon accident saw three vehicles towed from the intersection at 9th and Magnolia.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 61-year-old Pamela Robinson from Texas was cited for failing to yield the right of way as she attempted to turn left onto Magnolia from 9th in her 2018 Nissan Rogue.

Police say Robinson hit a southbound Subaru which in turn hit a Dodge Ram truck that then crashed into a utility pole owned by the City of Salina. A 23-year-old male from Salina suffered minor injuries in the crash but was not transported to the hospital.

All three vehicles had front end damage and were towed from the scene.

The accident occurred around 2:35pm on Thursday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

