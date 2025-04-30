Three Vehicle Crash at RR Crossing

A three vehicle crash at a railroad crossing just west of Salina sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, three vehicles were stopped at a railroad crossing at the intersection of State Street and Old 40 Highway 40. As a train was approaching, 47-year-old Jorge Torres-Murillo of Culver tried backing up a Dodge Ram pickup he was driving and struck a Honda CRV. The Honda was pushed into a third vehicle, a Ford F 150 pickup.

The driver of the Honda, 28-year-old Morgan Reinsch of Salina, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries. No one else was injured.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at 9:40 in the 1900 block of State Street, at the intersection with Old 40 Highway.