Three-Vehicle Accident, One Injured

A ran red light on Wednesday led to a multi-vehicle accident in Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 5:35 p.m., a 2005 Buick Rendezvous going west on Crawford allegedly ran a red light and hit a 2017 Nissan Versa headed north on Front Street.

As a result, the Versa then struck a 2017 Ford Explorer going south on Front.

A 36-year-old Salina man driving the Versa had possible minor injuries and was examined at the scene. The Versa was also towed.

No other drivers or passengers were hurt.

The 61-year-old man driving the Buick was cited for failing to stop at the stop light.