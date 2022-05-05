Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 50 °

Three-Vehicle Accident, One Injured

KSAL StaffMay 5, 2022

A ran red light on Wednesday led to a multi-vehicle accident in Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 5:35 p.m., a 2005 Buick Rendezvous going west on Crawford allegedly ran a red light and hit a 2017 Nissan Versa headed north on Front Street.

As a result, the Versa then struck a 2017 Ford Explorer going south on Front.

A 36-year-old Salina man driving the Versa had possible minor injuries and was examined at the scene. The Versa was also towed.

No other drivers or passengers were hurt.

The 61-year-old man driving the Buick was cited for failing to stop at the stop light.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Three-Vehicle Accident, One Injured

A ran red light on Wednesday led to a multi-vehicle accident in Salina. Police Capt. Paul Forrest...

May 5, 2022 Comments

AC Unit Taken From Business

Kansas News

May 5, 2022

Don’t Fence Me In: Virtual Fe...

Farming News

May 5, 2022

Hernandez named Player of the Year ...

Sports News

May 4, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Three-Vehicle Accident, O...
May 5, 2022Comments
AC Unit Taken From Busine...
May 5, 2022Comments
Dwight Yoakam Coming to S...
May 4, 2022Comments
New Stage Celebration Set
May 4, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra