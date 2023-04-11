Salina, KS

Three Vehicle Accident on Ohio

KSAL StaffApril 11, 2023

 An attempted illegal left hand turn led to a three vehicle accident on Ohio, Monday afternoon. 

KSAL Staff interviewed Captain Police Paul Forrester and he explained the series of events. 

Around 2:40 PM in the 600 block of S Ohio,  Teena Church, a 60-year-old Tescott resident, driving a 2013 Chevy Traverse, stopped in the northbound lane to make a left hand turn onto Prescott. Marshall Thompson, a 67-year-old Salina resident driving a 2016 Lincoln MKX rear ended Heather Mosses, a 26-year-old Salina woman driving a 2016 Jeep Patriot, causing her to run into Church’s Traverse. 

The Traverse suffered rear end damage but was able to be driven off the scene. The Patriot suffered front and rear end damage but was driven off the scene. The Lincoln suffered front end damage and was also driven off the scene. 

Church was cited for failure to obey traffic and Thompson was cited for following too closely. 

