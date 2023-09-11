Three Time Shoplifter Caught

A Salina man is in jail on theft related charges after returning to a store to shoplift on a third occasion.

Police report William Randall, 42, was arrested on Saturday after he was stopped inside the door at Target, 2938 Market Pl., and confronted by staff. Police say he removed a pair of headphones from his pants and ran away.

Staff reported his car and tag information to police who then found him about 2.5 hours later.

Randall is facing charges for two other shoplifting cases at the same store.