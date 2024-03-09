Three Teens Hurt in Crash

A two vehicle crash involving teenage drivers sent three teens to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was headed north on Old 81 Highway. It failed to yield when making a left turn and was struck by an oncoming Toyota Camry passenger car.

The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Mason Holcom from Marquette, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the car, 16-year-old Daniel Smith of Salina, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected serious injuries. A passenger in the car, 17-year-old Alexander Christensen of Salina also sustained suspected serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The crash happened Friday morning just before 8:00 two miles south of Salina on Old Highway 81 at the intersection with Farrelly Road.