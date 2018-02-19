Three Students Earn KWU’s Highest Academic Award

Three high school seniors will receive Kansas Wesleyan University’s highest academic award, the Eisenhower Scholarship. Amber Schreiber, of Las Vegas, NV; Nolan Jones, of Plainville, KS; and Noah Eichelberger, of Moundridge, KS, were selected based on the Eisenhower Scholars Competition held on Jan. 27.

“These students’ academic accomplishments, demonstrated leadership and problem-solving skills are inspiring. Like many other KWU students, extracurricular activities will play an important role in each of these Eisenhower Scholars’ college careers,” said Dr. Melanie Overton, Vice President for Admissions and Advancement.

Schreiber plans to study biomedical chemistry and will play on the soccer team. Jones plans to major in Exercise Science with an emphasis on personal training. He is a football player. Eichelberger plans to study biology and play basketball.

The Eisenhower Scholars Program recognizes students who demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to developing personal, intellectual and spiritual growth through a liberal studies curriculum in a faith-based educational environment. The scholarship covers 90 percent of tuition for each of four years of undergraduate study at KWU and is awarded to select incoming first-year students each year. On competition day, students interviewed with two members of the KWU faculty, wrote an essay on a specific topic stemming from pre-assigned reading and participate in a problem-solving/logic activity.

To receive an invitation to the Eisenhower Scholars Competition, students must be a high school senior, apply to KWU by Jan. 15, and have a composite score — calculated by multiplying a student’s cumulative GPA by their ACT score — of 94 or higher.