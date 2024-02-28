Three Structure Fires Since Saturday

Salina firefighters have battled three large structure fires over the past several days.

First responders were called to a fire Saturday morning at around 6:30 in the 600 Block of W. Prescott. Late Tuesday night crews responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of North Penn Avenue. On Wednesday afternoon first responders were called to a structure fire in a mobile home in the 500 block of Sun Drive.

Though there was significant damage in all of the fires, there were no significant injuries.

Investigators responded to each scene to determine a cause.