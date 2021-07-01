Three South Soccer Players Earn 2021 All-State Honors

The KHSSCA would like to congratulate the Spring 2021 Girls Soccer State Championship Teams and their coaches!
6A ALL STATE TEAMS
Blue Valley West 6A Champions
Coach of the Year:
Jamie Kelly, Shawnee Mission East
Austin Clifton, Wichita Northwest
Forward of the Year:
Ashley Koch, Shawnee Mission East
Reagan Geisbrecht, Manhattan
Midfielder(s) of the Year:
Belle Kennedy, Washburn Rural
Defender(s) of the Year:
Jenna Anderson, Blue Valley
Goalkeeper of the Year:
Tori Spurgeon, Olathe Northwest
1ST TEAM
|F
|SME
|10
|Ashley Koch
|F
|MAN
|12
|Reagan Geisbrecht
|F
|BVN
|11
|Chelsea Wagner
|F
|SMS
|10
|Julia House
|F
|WR
|12
|Brynn Fitzgibbons
|F
|SMW
|9
|Izzy Joyce
|F
|OW
|11
|Kendall Starcevich
|F
|SME
|10
|Reese Birch
|M
|WR
|11
|Belle Kennedy
|M
|BVW
|11
|Grace Bartlett
|M
|BV
|11
|Mackenzie Hammontree
|M
|SME
|12
|Kourtney Koc
|M
|BVW
|11
|Taylor Berman
|M
|WR
|11
|Hunter McWilliams
|M
|SME
|12
|Sydney Herpich
|D
|BV
|12
|Jenna Anderson
|D
|OE
|12
|Lily Rosenbaum
|D
|BVW
|12
|Lindsey Kuhlman
|D
|OW
|12
|Gracen Chaney
|D
|OW
|10
|Lily Hendrickson
|D
|WNW
|12
|Lauren Vestring
|D
|BVW
|11
|Sophia Ruadez
|GK
|ONW
|12
|Tori Spurgeon
2ND TEAM
|F
|SMS
|11
|Emma Thurston
|F
|HUT
|12
|Josie Hallier
|F
|MAN
|9
|Reese Snowden
|F
|OW
|11
|Alexis Jennerwein
|F
|DC
|12
|Alisia Solis
|F
|WE
|11
|Peyton Martin-Peterson
|M
|WR
|12
|Joy Ngibuini
|M
|BVN
|12
|Olivia Kramer
|M
|SMW
|12
|Olivia Morris
|M
|MAN
|12
|Sam Grynkiewicz
|M
|BV
|12
|Reese Heaney
|M
|SMNW
|10
|Samantha Lockett
|M
|WE
|12
|Yossimar Villagrana
|D
|OE
|12
|Addisyn Jones
|D
|SME
|10
|Cate Holzbeirlein
|D
|SME
|9
|Ava Weiland
|D
|BV
|10
|Mia Yang
|D
|MAN
|11
|Ella Ruliffson
|D
|SMW
|12
|Joelie Riley
|D
|DER
|11
|Logan Riley
|D
|MAN
|12
|Marleigh Hutchinson
|D
|WR
|11
|McKenna Merrick
|GK
|OW
|12
|Maddi Meehan
|GK
|SMW
|12
|Willow Good
HONORABLE MENTION
|F
|LIB
|11
|Ashley Carrillo
|F
|WH
|9
|Jimena Ramirez
|F
|WE
|12
|Araziah Mendoza
|F
|WE
|9
|Trinity Perry
|M
|HUT
|11
|Harlie Wilson
|M
|DER
|12
|Giselle Vielmas
|M
|GE
|10
|Brenley Cunningham
|M
|WNW
|10
|Payton Benoit
|M
|LIB
|12
|Stefany Ortuno
|M
|DER
|10
|Kirsten Bourguois
|D
|OW
|10
|Kira Stambaugh
|D
|LIB
|12
|Kenia Martinez
|D
|WNW
|9
|Keilann Heath
|D
|WH
|12
|Rebekah Reed
|D
|WE
|12
|Roxzana Martinez
|GK
|WNW
|11
|Morgan Dunn
|GK
|MAN
|10
|Taylor McHugh
|GK
|WR
|10
|Hailey Beck
|GK
|WH
|12
|Annie Jolly
5A ALL STATE TEAMS
St Thomas Aquinas 5A State Champs
Coach of the Year:
Adam Lamb, Saint Thomas Aquinas
Forward of the Year:
Grace O’Keefe, Saint Thomas Aquinas
Midfielder(s) of the Year:
Jaylie Hicklin, Blue Valley Southwest
Defender(s) of the Year:
Natalie Wilson, Blue Valley Southwest
Goalkeeper of the Year:
Madi Wingler, Bishop Carroll
1ST TEAM
|F
|STA
|12
|Grace O’Keefe
|F
|DES
|12
|Jordan Zade
|F
|BC
|12
|Khloe Schuckman
|F
|STA
|10
|Sydney Watts
|F
|BC
|11
|Destiny Hoy
|F
|SH
|12
|Lexi Dillon
|F
|MV
|12
|Peyton Wagoner
|F
|KMC
|12
|Hadlie Lowe
|F
|SJ
|11
|Lexi Watts
|F
|VC
|12
|Haley Sparks
|M
|BVSW
|12
|Jaylie Hicklin
|M
|BVSW
|12
|Lexi Ruf
|M
|BVSW
|12
|Carlin Blake
|M
|BC
|12
|Jaden Allen
|M
|KMC
|11
|Makenzie Orr
|M
|SJ
|12
|Lexi Rasmussen
|M
|SH
|12
|Mallory Putnam
|D
|BVSW
|12
|Natalie Wilson
|D
|STA
|11
|Assa Kante
|D
|BC
|12
|Taylor Bockover
|D
|MAI
|12
|Kaylee Wilcox
|GK
|BC
|11
|Madi Wingler
|GK
|BVSW
|12
|Sydney Beck
2ND TEAM
|F
|MS
|9
|Kyndal Ewertz
|F
|AC
|12
|Cassandra Moeder
|F
|BVSW
|9
|Hannah Palmer
|F
|MAI
|11
|Haley Rogers
|F
|PIP
|10
|Ryann Clark
|F
|MV
|10
|Hadley Lockhart
|F
|PIP
|10
|Sierra Montez
|M
|BC
|10
|Grace Long
|M
|DES
|12
|Macie Albright
|M
|MV
|12
|Molly Ricker
|M
|MS
|11
|Kaylyn Truong
|M
|SS
|12
|Madalyn Crow
|M
|STA
|9
|Jane Hanson
|M
|SH
|11
|Reagan Downes
|D
|MV
|12
|Lainey Waldron
|D
|MAI
|11
|Alayna Runck
|D
|MS
|12
|Mia Long
|D
|KMC
|12
|Eden Hadley
|D
|DS
|10
|Olivia Page
|D
|STA
|12
|Reagan Weimer
|D
|SH
|11
|Brooke Powell
|D
|PIP
|12
|Emma Hawley
|D
|MV
|10
|Gracie Knight
|D
|TS
|12
|Hailey Hershey
|D
|KMC
|10
|Kaelyn Sueper
|D
|TS
|12
|Riley Cowan
|GK
|STA
|12
|Taylor James
HONORABLE MENTION
|F
|STA
|11
|Lauren O’Connor
|F
|HAY
|11
|Caroline Robben
|F
|SS
|10
|Giselle Nash
|F
|PIP
|10
|Kyndell Letcher
|M
|DS
|10
|Chloe Collins
|M
|SH
|10
|Payton Vogelbacher
|M
|MAI
|10
|Paige Putter
|M
|PIP
|12
|Ryia Richardson
|M
|MS
|12
|Alexa Meyer
|M
|EMP
|11
|Hannah Boa
|M
|DS
|9
|Isabelle Jones
|M
|KMC
|10
|Maggie Severs
|M
|VC
|11
|Ruby Aguilar
|M
|MAI
|11
|Elyce Pfeifer
|M
|VC
|12
|Lexi Eddy
|M
|HAY
|12
|Maggie Robben
|D
|SS
|12
|Monique Fair
|D
|MS
|12
|Madison Bliss
|GK
|SH
|12
|Alli Harrington
|GK
|VC
|12
|Kyrah
|GK
|KMC
|12
|Haley Koster
|GK
|MV
|11
|Larissa Thomas
|GK
|PIP
|12
|Sara Lake
4-3-2-1A ALL STATE TEAMS
Bishop Miege 1-4A Champs
Coach of the Year:
Nate Huppe, Bishop Miege
Forward of the Year:
Alexis Hutton, Buhler
Midfielder(s) of the Year:
Emily Carrasco, Bishop Miege
Defender(s) of the Year:
Ayden Greene, Bishop Miege
Goalkeeper of the Year:
Caroline Gyllenborg, Bishop Miege
1ST TEAM
|F
|BUH
|12
|Alexis Hutton
|F
|MCP
|12
|Kenzee Godwin
|F
|BM
|10
|Rose Lenihan
|F
|MUL
|10
|Karlie Kanaga
|F
|MCP
|11
|Lauren Labertew
|F
|WC
|12
|Olivia Kenas
|F
|MCP
|11
|Megan Everhart
|M
|BM
|12
|Emily Carrasco
|M
|BUH
|11
|Aubrey Tanksley
|M
|MUL
|11
|Emma Kolbe
|M
|TC
|12
|Brooklyn Hunter
|M
|TC
|12
|Carsyn Soto
|M
|MCP
|12
|Lexi Kynaston
|M
|EUD
|12
|Kate Erpelding
|M
|LOU
|11
|Reese Johnson
|M
|BAL
|11
|Riley Smith
|M
|BM
|11
|Ella Howard
|M
|LOU
|12
|Olivia Barber
|D
|BM
|12
|Ayden Greene
|D
|MCP
|11
|Sydney Achilles
|D
|TC
|12
|Kenzi Gillispie
|D
|BAL
|12
|Lauren Russell
|D
|BM
|9
|Kate Pedrotti
|GK
|BM
|12
|Caroline Gyllenborg
2ND TEAM
|F
|LOU
|9
|Lola Edwards
|F
|HCA
|9
|Hannah Thong
|F
|EUD
|9
|Jayla Erpelding
|M
|EUD
|12
|Alex Pascua
|M
|BUH
|12
|Amaleigh Mattison
|M
|MCP
|12
|Belle Alexander
|M
|WC
|12
|Maddie Boman
|M
|HCA
|9
|Carrie Cunningham
|M
|HCA
|11
|Emma Liebelt
|M
|BUH
|11
|Maren Lackey
|M
|WT
|11
|Sophie Klaver
|D
|LOU
|9
|Hailey Sword
|D
|TC
|12
|Lanna Chase
|D
|TC
|9
|Kilar Gillispie
|D
|BUH
|12
|Mallory Hanen
|D
|MUL
|12
|Haley Hughes
|D
|WC
|11
|Grace Brown
|D
|ACH
|12
|Zamauria Herring
|GK
|MUL
|10
|Ryleigh Schiffelbein
|GK
|EUD
|12
|Leah Williams
|GK
|TC
|10
|Hannah Stipp
|GK
|BUH
|12
|Jessi Ferneau
HONORABLE MENTION
|M
|BAL
|11
|Abby Patterson
|D
|HCA
|9
|Anna Schenk
|F
|BAL
|12
|Cambria Crowe
|F
|WT
|11
|Aubrey Winter
|GK
|HCA
|12
|Jenna Wright
|D
|WC
|11
|Leia Shank
|D
|EUD
|11
|Mallory Vickers
|M
|WC
|10
|Emerie Boman
|GK
|ACH
|11
|Katherine Harris