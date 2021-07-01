Three South Soccer Players Earn 2021 All-State Honors

The KHSSCA would like to congratulate the Spring 2021 Girls Soccer State Championship Teams and their coaches!

6A ALL STATE TEAMS Blue Valley West 6A Champions Coach of the Year:

Jamie Kelly, Shawnee Mission East

Austin Clifton, Wichita Northwest Forward of the Year:

Ashley Koch, Shawnee Mission East

Reagan Geisbrecht, Manhattan Midfielder(s) of the Year:

Belle Kennedy, Washburn Rural Defender(s) of the Year:

Jenna Anderson, Blue Valley Goalkeeper of the Year:

Tori Spurgeon, Olathe Northwest

1ST TEAM F SME 10 Ashley Koch F MAN 12 Reagan Geisbrecht F BVN 11 Chelsea Wagner F SMS 10 Julia House F WR 12 Brynn Fitzgibbons F SMW 9 Izzy Joyce F OW 11 Kendall Starcevich F SME 10 Reese Birch M WR 11 Belle Kennedy M BVW 11 Grace Bartlett M BV 11 Mackenzie Hammontree M SME 12 Kourtney Koc M BVW 11 Taylor Berman M WR 11 Hunter McWilliams M SME 12 Sydney Herpich D BV 12 Jenna Anderson D OE 12 Lily Rosenbaum D BVW 12 Lindsey Kuhlman D OW 12 Gracen Chaney D OW 10 Lily Hendrickson D WNW 12 Lauren Vestring D BVW 11 Sophia Ruadez GK ONW 12 Tori Spurgeon

2ND TEAM

F SMS 11 Emma Thurston F HUT 12 Josie Hallier F MAN 9 Reese Snowden F OW 11 Alexis Jennerwein F DC 12 Alisia Solis F WE 11 Peyton Martin-Peterson M WR 12 Joy Ngibuini M BVN 12 Olivia Kramer M SMW 12 Olivia Morris M MAN 12 Sam Grynkiewicz M BV 12 Reese Heaney M SMNW 10 Samantha Lockett M WE 12 Yossimar Villagrana D OE 12 Addisyn Jones D SME 10 Cate Holzbeirlein D SME 9 Ava Weiland D BV 10 Mia Yang D MAN 11 Ella Ruliffson D SMW 12 Joelie Riley D DER 11 Logan Riley D MAN 12 Marleigh Hutchinson D WR 11 McKenna Merrick GK OW 12 Maddi Meehan GK SMW 12 Willow Good HONORABLE MENTION F LIB 11 Ashley Carrillo F WH 9 Jimena Ramirez F WE 12 Araziah Mendoza F WE 9 Trinity Perry M HUT 11 Harlie Wilson M DER 12 Giselle Vielmas M GE 10 Brenley Cunningham M WNW 10 Payton Benoit M LIB 12 Stefany Ortuno M DER 10 Kirsten Bourguois D OW 10 Kira Stambaugh D LIB 12 Kenia Martinez D WNW 9 Keilann Heath D WH 12 Rebekah Reed D WE 12 Roxzana Martinez GK WNW 11 Morgan Dunn GK MAN 10 Taylor McHugh GK WR 10 Hailey Beck GK WH 12 Annie Jolly 5A ALL STATE TEAMS St Thomas Aquinas 5A State Champs Coach of the Year:

Adam Lamb, Saint Thomas Aquinas Forward of the Year:

Grace O’Keefe, Saint Thomas Aquinas Midfielder(s) of the Year:

Jaylie Hicklin, Blue Valley Southwest Defender(s) of the Year:

Natalie Wilson, Blue Valley Southwest Goalkeeper of the Year:

Madi Wingler, Bishop Carroll 1ST TEAM F STA 12 Grace O’Keefe F DES 12 Jordan Zade F BC 12 Khloe Schuckman F STA 10 Sydney Watts F BC 11 Destiny Hoy F SH 12 Lexi Dillon F MV 12 Peyton Wagoner F KMC 12 Hadlie Lowe F SJ 11 Lexi Watts F VC 12 Haley Sparks M BVSW 12 Jaylie Hicklin M BVSW 12 Lexi Ruf M BVSW 12 Carlin Blake M BC 12 Jaden Allen M KMC 11 Makenzie Orr M SJ 12 Lexi Rasmussen M SH 12 Mallory Putnam D BVSW 12 Natalie Wilson D STA 11 Assa Kante D BC 12 Taylor Bockover D MAI 12 Kaylee Wilcox GK BC 11 Madi Wingler GK BVSW 12 Sydney Beck

2ND TEAM