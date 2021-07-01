Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 65 °

Three South Soccer Players Earn 2021 All-State Honors

Pat StrathmanJuly 1, 2021

The KHSSCA would like to congratulate the Spring 2021 Girls Soccer State Championship Teams and their coaches!

6A ALL STATE TEAMS

Blue Valley West 6A Champions

Blue Valley West 6A Champions

Coach of the Year:
Jamie Kelly, Shawnee Mission East
Austin Clifton, Wichita Northwest

Forward of the Year:
Ashley Koch, Shawnee Mission East
Reagan Geisbrecht, Manhattan

Midfielder(s) of the Year:
Belle Kennedy, Washburn Rural

Defender(s) of the Year:
Jenna Anderson, Blue Valley 

Goalkeeper of the Year:
Tori Spurgeon, Olathe Northwest

1ST TEAM

F SME 10 Ashley Koch
F MAN 12 Reagan Geisbrecht
F BVN 11 Chelsea Wagner
F SMS 10 Julia House
F WR 12 Brynn Fitzgibbons
F SMW 9 Izzy Joyce
F OW 11 Kendall Starcevich
F SME 10 Reese Birch
M WR 11 Belle Kennedy
M BVW 11 Grace Bartlett
M BV 11 Mackenzie Hammontree
M SME 12 Kourtney Koc
M BVW 11 Taylor Berman
M WR 11 Hunter McWilliams
M SME 12 Sydney Herpich
D BV 12 Jenna Anderson
D OE 12 Lily Rosenbaum
D BVW 12 Lindsey Kuhlman
D OW 12 Gracen Chaney
D OW 10 Lily Hendrickson
D WNW 12 Lauren Vestring
D BVW 11 Sophia Ruadez
GK ONW 12 Tori Spurgeon

2ND TEAM

F SMS 11 Emma Thurston
F HUT 12 Josie Hallier
F MAN 9 Reese Snowden
F OW 11 Alexis Jennerwein
F DC 12 Alisia Solis
F WE 11 Peyton Martin-Peterson
M WR 12 Joy Ngibuini
M BVN 12 Olivia Kramer
M SMW 12 Olivia Morris
M MAN 12 Sam Grynkiewicz
M BV 12 Reese Heaney
M SMNW 10 Samantha Lockett
M WE 12 Yossimar Villagrana
D OE 12 Addisyn Jones
D SME 10 Cate Holzbeirlein
D SME 9 Ava Weiland
D BV 10 Mia Yang
D MAN 11 Ella Ruliffson
D SMW 12 Joelie Riley
D DER 11 Logan Riley
D MAN 12 Marleigh Hutchinson
D WR 11 McKenna Merrick
GK OW 12 Maddi Meehan
GK SMW 12 Willow Good

HONORABLE MENTION

F LIB 11 Ashley Carrillo
F WH 9 Jimena Ramirez
F WE 12 Araziah Mendoza
F WE 9 Trinity Perry
M HUT 11 Harlie Wilson
M DER 12 Giselle Vielmas
M GE 10 Brenley Cunningham
M WNW 10 Payton Benoit
M LIB 12 Stefany Ortuno
M DER 10 Kirsten Bourguois
D OW 10 Kira Stambaugh
D LIB 12 Kenia Martinez
D WNW 9 Keilann Heath
D WH 12 Rebekah Reed
D WE 12 Roxzana Martinez
GK WNW 11 Morgan Dunn
GK MAN 10 Taylor McHugh
GK WR 10 Hailey Beck
GK WH 12 Annie Jolly

5A ALL STATE TEAMS

St Thomas Aquinas 5A State Champs

Coach of the Year:
Adam Lamb, Saint Thomas Aquinas

Forward of the Year:
Grace O’Keefe, Saint Thomas Aquinas

Midfielder(s) of the Year:
Jaylie Hicklin, Blue Valley Southwest

Defender(s) of the Year:
Natalie Wilson, Blue Valley Southwest

Goalkeeper of the Year:
Madi Wingler, Bishop Carroll

1ST TEAM

F STA 12 Grace O’Keefe
F DES 12 Jordan Zade
F BC 12 Khloe Schuckman
F STA 10 Sydney Watts
F BC 11 Destiny Hoy
F SH 12 Lexi Dillon
F MV 12 Peyton Wagoner
F KMC 12 Hadlie Lowe
F SJ 11 Lexi Watts
F VC 12 Haley Sparks
M BVSW 12 Jaylie Hicklin
M BVSW 12 Lexi Ruf
M BVSW 12 Carlin Blake
M BC 12 Jaden Allen
M KMC 11 Makenzie Orr
M SJ 12 Lexi Rasmussen
M SH 12 Mallory Putnam
D BVSW 12 Natalie Wilson
D STA 11 Assa Kante
D BC 12 Taylor Bockover
D MAI 12 Kaylee Wilcox
GK BC 11 Madi Wingler
GK BVSW 12 Sydney Beck

2ND TEAM

F MS 9 Kyndal Ewertz
F AC 12 Cassandra Moeder
F BVSW 9 Hannah Palmer
F MAI 11 Haley Rogers
F PIP 10 Ryann Clark
F MV 10 Hadley Lockhart
F PIP 10 Sierra Montez
M BC 10 Grace Long
M DES 12 Macie Albright
M MV 12 Molly Ricker
M MS 11 Kaylyn Truong
M SS 12 Madalyn Crow
M STA 9 Jane Hanson
M SH 11 Reagan Downes
D MV 12 Lainey Waldron
D MAI 11 Alayna Runck
D MS 12 Mia Long
D KMC 12 Eden Hadley
D DS 10 Olivia Page
D STA 12 Reagan Weimer
D SH 11 Brooke Powell
D PIP 12 Emma Hawley
D MV 10 Gracie Knight
D TS 12 Hailey Hershey
D KMC 10 Kaelyn Sueper
D TS 12 Riley Cowan
GK STA 12 Taylor James

HONORABLE MENTION

F STA 11 Lauren O’Connor
F HAY 11 Caroline Robben
F SS 10 Giselle Nash
F PIP 10 Kyndell Letcher
M DS 10 Chloe Collins
M SH 10 Payton Vogelbacher
M MAI 10 Paige Putter
M PIP 12 Ryia Richardson
M MS 12 Alexa Meyer
M EMP 11 Hannah Boa
M DS 9 Isabelle Jones
M KMC 10 Maggie Severs
M VC 11 Ruby Aguilar
M MAI 11 Elyce Pfeifer
M VC 12 Lexi Eddy
M HAY 12 Maggie Robben
D SS 12 Monique Fair
D MS 12 Madison Bliss
GK SH 12 Alli Harrington
GK VC 12 Kyrah
GK KMC 12 Haley Koster
GK MV 11 Larissa Thomas
GK PIP 12 Sara Lake

4-3-2-1A ALL STATE TEAMS

Bishop Miege 1-4A Champs

Coach of the Year:
Nate Huppe, Bishop Miege

Forward of the Year:
Alexis Hutton, Buhler

Midfielder(s) of the Year:
Emily Carrasco, Bishop Miege

Defender(s) of the Year:
Ayden Greene, Bishop Miege

Goalkeeper of the Year:
Caroline Gyllenborg, Bishop Miege

1ST TEAM

F BUH 12 Alexis Hutton
F MCP 12 Kenzee Godwin
F BM 10 Rose Lenihan
F MUL 10 Karlie Kanaga
F MCP 11 Lauren Labertew
F WC 12 Olivia Kenas
F MCP 11 Megan Everhart
M BM 12 Emily Carrasco
M BUH 11 Aubrey Tanksley
M MUL 11 Emma Kolbe
M TC 12 Brooklyn Hunter
M TC 12 Carsyn Soto
M MCP 12 Lexi Kynaston
M EUD 12 Kate Erpelding
M LOU 11 Reese Johnson
M BAL 11 Riley Smith
M BM 11 Ella Howard
M LOU 12 Olivia Barber
D BM 12 Ayden Greene
D MCP 11 Sydney Achilles
D TC 12 Kenzi Gillispie
D BAL 12 Lauren Russell
D BM 9 Kate Pedrotti
GK BM 12 Caroline Gyllenborg

2ND TEAM

F LOU 9 Lola Edwards
F HCA 9 Hannah Thong
F EUD 9 Jayla Erpelding
M EUD 12 Alex Pascua
M BUH 12 Amaleigh Mattison
M MCP 12 Belle Alexander
M WC 12 Maddie Boman
M HCA 9 Carrie Cunningham
M HCA 11 Emma Liebelt
M BUH 11 Maren Lackey
M WT 11 Sophie Klaver
D LOU 9 Hailey Sword
D TC 12 Lanna Chase
D TC 9 Kilar Gillispie
D BUH 12 Mallory Hanen
D MUL 12 Haley Hughes
D WC 11 Grace Brown
D ACH 12 Zamauria Herring
GK MUL 10 Ryleigh Schiffelbein
GK EUD 12 Leah Williams
GK TC 10 Hannah Stipp
GK BUH 12 Jessi Ferneau

HONORABLE MENTION

M BAL 11 Abby Patterson
D HCA 9 Anna Schenk
F BAL 12 Cambria Crowe
F WT 11 Aubrey Winter
GK HCA 12 Jenna Wright
D WC 11 Leia Shank
D EUD 11 Mallory Vickers
M WC 10 Emerie Boman
GK ACH 11 Katherine Harris

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Local Football Talent Participates in Sharp P...

June 28, 2021 2:52 pm

Salina South Alum Adrianna Franch Named to US...

June 23, 2021 11:38 am

Students Win 2021 KSAL Scholarships

June 3, 2021 10:42 am

AUDIO: 2021 State Track & Field Results

May 30, 2021 8:40 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Three South Soccer Players Earn 202...

The KHSSCA would like to congratulate the Spring 2021 Girls Soccer State Championship Teams and th...

July 1, 2021 Comments

Search Continues for Chase Suspect

Kansas News

July 1, 2021

Backyard Pool Damaged

Kansas News

July 1, 2021

Meth Arrests

Kansas News

July 1, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Search Continues for Chas...
July 1, 2021Comments
Backyard Pool Damaged
July 1, 2021Comments
Meth Arrests
July 1, 2021Comments
Driver Killed in Ellswort...
July 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices