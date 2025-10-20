Three Selected to Salina Business Hall of Fame

A new class of three will be inducted into the Salina Business Hall of Fame.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, the 2025 inductees include:

Dr. William Eugene Mowery (Pioneer Category, 1858-1945)

Richard “Dick” Renfro (Historic Category, 1946-1999)

Larry Britegam (Contemporary Category, 2000-present)

In addition to the Business Hall of Fame Inductees, the Business Hall of Fame Task Force is excited to announce the Spirit of Salina Award recipient. This award, which was created in 2022, was developed to recognize an emerging entrepreneur in Saline County. The entrepreneur selected will represent the “best of the best” in terms of overcoming obstacles, believing in their dreams, taking risks, and persisting as a small business owner. They embody a spirit-the entrepreneurial spirit of Salina – and those that have come before. This year’s recipient will be announced at the induction ceremony.

The induction ceremony will be held Thursday, November 13th, 2025 from noon – 1:30 p.m., at the Salina Country Club. Doug Girod, Chancellor of the University of Kansas, will be the featured speaker.

The Salina Business Hall of Fame is celebrating its 20th Anniversary, having been established by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce in 2005. Its purpose is to recognize and honor Salina business leaders, both past and present, who have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the local community and called attention to the Free Enterprise system and its value to our country and citizens in shaping Salina’s way of life.

“The caliber of those that get inducted into the Business Hall of Fame is so high because these are not just people who have achieved success in business, but also who have made integral contributions to the success of the entire community,” Renee Duxler, president and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce said, “This 2025 class of inductees is particularly exceptional with the imprint that they’ve left on Salina and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate them.”

Tickets for the induction ceremony are $35 per person and can be purchased by registering online on the Chamber’s website at www.salinakansas.org, or by calling the Chamber office at 785-827-9301, or by emailing Hayley Rhodes at [email protected].