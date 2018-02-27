Three Salina Teachers Honored

Salina USD 305 has honored three teachers.

According to the district, Jonathan Eshnaur is the 2018 USD 305 Master Teacher, Jessica Steele is the 2018 USD 305 Elementary Horizon Teacher, and Shelby Dinkel is the 2018 USD 305 Secondary Horizon Teacher.

Members of NEA-Salina selected Jonathan Eshnaur as the USD 305 Master Teacher. Jonathan has taught for seven years total including six years at South High School and one year at Garden City Schools. Jonathan studied at Wichita State University to earn his bachelor’s in education. From Kansas State University he earned his master’s in science in special education.

Jonathan is an adaptive special education teacher at Salina High School South. This year he is co-teaching earth space science, modified social studies and science classes and serving as a special education case manager.

A teacher who is constantly learning and growing, Jonathan has a wealth of talents to share. He works diligently to identify solutions for students who are struggling to experience success. Jonathan knows that positive relationships with students, parents and educators are key.

As an advocate he helps students deal with difficulties and push through those difficulties to attain an independent, productive future. Curtis Stevens, South High School principal, adds, “Mr. Eshnaur has a wonderful rapport with his students; he helps them create hope by emphasizing effort.”

Jonathan has been a member of NEA-Salina since 2012 and has served as building representative, delegate to the KNEA (and NEA) Representative Assembly, Budget and Audit Committee member as well as KNEA political Action Commissioner for Senate District 24. He also served on the Central Kansas Cooperative in Education Transition Team.

Always striving to improve, Jonathan explains, “Reflection is an essential part of my growth as an educator, I always work to reflect on each interaction with students. I ask what went well or what could be improved to make to make the interaction more valuable for students.”

2018 Elementary Horizon Award – Jessica Steele, Cottonwood Elementary School

Jessica is professional and positive in her relationships and her calm and loving nature are perfect for the students of Cottonwood. She is able to quickly build relationships with students and maintain her classroom as a source of inspiration. During her first year of teaching, Jessica’s natural talents in the classroom were apparent as she was able to connect with her most difficult students.

Jessica’s dedication is evident in the hours she puts in, her efforts for students who need extra support, and her solid grasp of curriculum, strategies and interventions. She spends countless hours at school creating innovative and creative lessons for her students. She goes above and beyond for students who need extra support. Cottonwood Principal Kyle Griffitts adds, “Her students know she cares deeply for each and every one of them.”

Jessica builds great relationships with her student’s parents as well. Principal Griffitts received many compliments from parents about the difference Jessica was making in the classroom for their children. Jessica’s commitment and passion for the teaching profession promise a bright future.

2018 Secondary Horizon Award – Shelby Dinkel, Central High School

Shelby is in her second year as a broadcast journalism instructor. Thanks to the 2014 bond improvements and Shelby’s excitement for digital and print journalism, Central’s new video broadcast program is underway. Her insights into the curriculum planning, technology purchasing and the overall vision of the program have been instrumental during program development.

Her hard work quickly built her reputation at Central High School as a talented and dynamic member of the digital media & journalism department. Her classroom involves hands-on learning, project-based learning and peer collaboration. With high expectations for herself and her students, she meets challenges head-on with enthusiasm and excitement.

Nate Showman, principal at Central High School, shares, “Her content knowledge, creativity, flexibility, and enthusiasm have impacted our building in a positive way.” Shelby is an asset to Central High School and is paving the way toward a remarkable career.

