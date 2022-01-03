Three Salina Police Officers Promoted

Three Salina Police Officers have received promotions.

According to the agency, officers Carlos Londono, James Miller, and David Villanueva all have been promoted.

Effective January 3, 2022, Officer Carlos Londono was promoted to Sergeant and assigned to the

Patrol Division.

Londono has served the Salina Police Department and the City of Salina for 17 years. During this time, he has worked as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Detective for the Drug Task Force, SWAT Operator, K9 Officer, and Detective for the Criminal Investigations Unit. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Kansas State University.

Effective January 3, 2022, Sergeant James Miller was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to the Patrol Division.

Miller has served the Salina Police Department and the City of Salina for 29 years. During this time, he has worked as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Master Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Traffic Sergeant, and Detective Sergeant assigned to the Drug Task Force.

Effective January 3, 2022, David Villanueva was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to the

Patrol Division.

Villanueva has served the Salina Police Department and the City of Salina for 8 years. During this time, he has worked as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Motorcycle Officer, Patrol Sergeant, and Detective Sergeant assigned to the Criminal Investigations Unit. Sergeant Villanueva is an Army veteran that served for 15 years in the Military Police Corps and finished his service as a Sergeant First Class. He also served as a police officer in the Oxnard, California, Police Department for 18 years, retiring in 2013. He worked in Patrol, Administration,

Investigations, and his last assignment was the Sergeant in Charge of the Major Crimes (Homicide) Unit. He holds two Bachelor’s Degrees from Jacksonville State University, Alabama, and a Master’s Degree from Boston University.