Three Salina Buildings Damaged

A Salina man is in trouble after he allegedly damaged three buildings.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Sunday around 4:50 p.m., witnesses reported 60-year-old Michael Fagan was breaking things around town.

Of the three buildings Fagan damaged, one was on Seventh St., one on Eighth St. and the other was the Smoky Hill Museum on Iron Avenue.

Windows were broken on the first two businesses, and pumpkins around the museum were destroyed.

The total damage is estimated at $1,020.