Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 73 °

Three Salina Buildings Damaged

KSAL StaffSeptember 27, 2021

A Salina man is in trouble after he allegedly damaged three buildings.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Sunday around 4:50 p.m., witnesses reported 60-year-old Michael Fagan was breaking things around town.

Of the three buildings Fagan damaged, one was on Seventh St., one on Eighth St. and the other was the Smoky Hill Museum on Iron Avenue.

Windows were broken on the first two businesses, and pumpkins around the museum were destroyed.

The total damage is estimated at $1,020.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Three Salina Buildings Damaged

A Salina man is in trouble after he allegedly damaged three buildings. Salina Police Capt. Paul F...

September 27, 2021 Comments

Chiefs Stumble to Chargers, 30-24

Sports News

September 27, 2021

Bubic finds ‘good rhythm,R...

Sports News

September 26, 2021

Broncos’ defense dominant in ...

Sports News

September 26, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Three Salina Buildings Da...
September 27, 2021Comments
KWU Music Season Begins T...
September 26, 2021Comments
15 Defendants Indicted fo...
September 25, 2021Comments
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canc...
September 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices