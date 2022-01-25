Three-Pointers Boost Minneapolis Boys Over Ell-Saline

An electric shooting performance, especially in the first half fueled Minneapolis in its 55-38 home victory against Ell-Saline on Tuesday.

The victory is Minneapolis’s first at home this season, and the Lions have now won back-to-back games for the first time all year as well.

Senior guard Colby Rice led Minneapolis with 17 points, including four three-pointers, and Jon Lowe added a season-high 11 points. As a team, the Lions committed just three fouls all game.

For Ell-Saline (2-11), freshman Brogan Rowley poured in 16 points, and Kade Wilson pitched in 10.

Minneapolis (4-9) started the game aggressively on defense, using steals and easy buckets in transition to build up its original lead. The Lions then turned it on from beyond the arc, making seven triples in the first half as a team. With the strong first half, Minneapolis took a 36-19 lead into the half.

The third and fourth quarters brought an even number of points for both teams, and Minneapolis cruised to the win. The Lions avenged a loss from earlier in the season to the Cardinals.

Lowe was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game, and senior Ryker Nelson had the H&R Block of the Game.

Minneapolis is back in action next Tuesday, as the Lions host Abilene. That game tips around 7:30 p.m., after the girls’ game, and can be heard on 92.7 The New Zoo.