Three New Shows Coming to Stiefel

Three new shows are coming to the Stiefel Theatre this fall.

According to the venue, the Sunset Sinners, Marty Stuart, and .38 Special are coming in October and November.

SUNSET SINNERS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22 @ 8PM ON-SALE AUG. 5

The Sunset Sinners describe their music as Whiskey Barrel Rock which is basically a fusion of Classic and Southern Rock, with a tinge of Red Dirt Country, or as they like to call it the Black Crowes meets Blackberry Smoke. Sunset Sinners high energy live shows mix in their hit songs along with Sinnerized classic covers. They have played numerous festivals, theatres and top venues throughout the Midwest. They’ve recently released their second album, which is a LIVE album called Original Sin. They now have three songs on the Nashville Music Row Radio Charts: “Always Time For One More Beer”, “Friday Night”, “Old Glory and have a brand new Live album coming out titled “Original Sin. ” And they recently received the JMA Nashville Award winner for Top Country Rock Artist. Sunset Sinners tickets start at: $20

MARTY STUART

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 @ 8PM ON-SALE AUG. 12

With legends like George Jones, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard all passed on, country music purists often echo the question Jones himself asked: “Who’s going to fill their shoes?” The answer, in part, is Marty Stuart.

While he’s too gracious to admit it himself, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician is living, breathing country-music history. He’s played alongside the masters, from Cash to Lester Flatt, who discovered him; been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville, Bakersfield and points in between; and safeguarded country’s most valuable traditions and physical artifacts. Including its literal shoes: Stuart counts the brogan of Carter Family patriarch A.P. Carter and an assortment of Cash’s black boots among his vast collection of memorabilia.

But most importantly, Stuart continues to record and release keenly relevant music, records that honor country’s rich legacy while advancing it into the future. Way Out West, his 18th studio album, hits both of those marks. Produced by Mike Campbell (of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), the album is a cinematic tour-de-force, an exhilarating musical journey through the California desert that solidifies Stuart as a truly visionary artist. Marty Stuart tickets start at: $39

38 SPECIAL

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 @ 8PM ON-SALE AUG. 12

After more than four decades, 38 SPECIAL continues to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. At each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band’s performance. Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.

With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more – Timeless hits that remain a staple at radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.

Guitarist/vocalist DON BARNES says it’s all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows. “We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years. We’re a team, and it’s always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win.”

Completing the team is bassist BARRY DUNAWAY, drummer GARY MOFFATT and keyboardist/vocalist BOBBY CAPPS. The most recent addition to the band is legendary virtuoso guitarist and vocalist JERRY RIGGS. 38 Special tickets start at: $58

Buy online at: www.stiefeltheatre.org or by calling the Stiefel at 785-827-1998.

The Stiefel box office is open for phone or walk-up sales M-F, noon-5pm.