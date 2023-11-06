Three Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday, and by Monday three of them were caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the three arrests include:

Devin Isaac Murrell

Ethan Dkauth Runyan

Saengphet Joey Soulivong

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The November list went online Saturday.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, intimidation of a witness, domestic violence, and felony drug crimes.

The October list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a half-dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,769 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.