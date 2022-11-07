Three Most Wanted Arrests

The new November list of Salina’s Most wanted went online over the weekend and already three of them have been caught,

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office those arrested include:

Destany Marie Dirksen

Brandon Shawn Letourneau

Mary Ann Staufenberg

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The November list went online Saturday.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others fleeing and eluding, criminal sodomy, indecent liberties with a child, computer crimes, burglary, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,619 criminals have been caught, and 445 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The October list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated nine arrests and one Crime Stoppers reward was paid out.

Salina’s Most Wanted