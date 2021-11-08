Salina, KS

Three Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerNovember 8, 2021

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online to begin the weekend. By Monday three of them were behind bars.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The November list went online Saturday. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, since then three of them have been caught. They include:

  • Gill, Eric – Felony PV Agg Kansas Offender Registration Act Violation
  • Metzger, Michael, Dennis Goodwin – Felony FTA Forgery X8 / Theft by Deception X7 / Unlawful Computer Acts X2 / Flee & Elude / Attempted Theft
  • Mills, Ronnie, Steven – Felony FTA Dist Meth / Dist Hydrocodone / Dist Oxycodone / No Tax Stamp / Violate KS Offender Act X2

Those on the new November list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic violence battery, felony fleeing and eluding, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, rape, burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The October list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 12 arrests, and 3 Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,497 criminals have been caught, and 440 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

ARRESTED Gill, Eric

 

ARRESTED Metzger, Michael, Dennis Goodwin

 

ARRESTED Mills, Ronnie, Steven

_ _ _

 

Salina’s Most Wanted 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

