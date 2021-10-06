Three More Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online to begin the weekend. By Wednesday six of them were behind bars.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The October list went online Saturday. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, since then six of them have been caught.

The latest arrests include:

Darrian Lee Copus – Felony Bond Supervision Violation / Burglary / Theft

Darian Marie Hassler – Felony PV Burglary / Poss Meth

Michael David Swisher – -Felony PV Agg Assault of LEO

Those on the new October list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing and eluding, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 10 arrests, and 3 Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,488 criminals have been caught, and 438 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted