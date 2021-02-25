Three KWU, Bethany WBB Players Make All-KCAC Teams

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2020-21 KCAC Women’s Basketball all-conference teams and award winners. Student-athletes were selected for all awards by vote of the KCAC head women’s basketball coaches.
Sterling College went 26-0 and 22-0 in conference play to take the regular-season KCAC Women’s Basketball title. K.C. Bassett, head coach of the Warriors, was named the Lonnie Kruse Coach of the Year by her peers.
Brittany Roberts of McPherson College was named the 2021 KCAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. Roberts averaged a double-double on the season, scoring 21.29 points per game and pulling down 16.00 rebounds per contest, both top marks in the conference in those statistical categories. She also was third in the conference in steals per game (2.29) and fifth in the KCAC in blocks per game (1.17).
Abby Schmidt of Bethel College was named the KCAC Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year for the third consecutive year. Schmidt was No. 1 in the KCAC in blocks per game (3.33), and second to only Roberts in rebounds per game (14.21). She also swiped 13 steals on the season.
Haylie Anderson of Ottawa University was chosen as the KCAC Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year. Anderson averaged 14.9 points per game, 3.05 rebounds per game, 2.10 assists per game, and 1.95 steals per game. Alyvia Owens of Tabor was named Freshman of the Year, following a season in which she averaged 6.5 points per game, 4.46 rebounds per game, 1.04 assists per game, and swiped 1.21 steals per game.
The following athletes were selected by conference women’s basketball coaches as All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, Honorable Mention, Defensive Team, and Freshman Team.
Statistical information on the 2020-21 women’s basketball season can be found here.
FIRST TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|Brittany Roberts (U) @
|McPherson College
|Sr.
|F
|Mansfield, Texas
|Kylah Comley (U)
|Sterling College
|Sr.
|G
|Sterling, Kan.
|Abby Schmidt (U) D
|Bethel College
|Sr.
|C
|Newton, Kan.
|Bailey Bangert
|Sterling College
|Jr.
|G
|Kingman, Kan.
|Zoe Shieldnight
|Tabor College
|Jr.
|F
|Gore, Okla.
SECOND TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|Amanda Hill
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|F
|Rossville, Kan.
|Kelcey Hinz
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|F
|Whitewater, Kan.
|Alexis Theus
|Sterling College
|Sr.
|F
|Liberty Hill, Texas
|Matti Morgan
|Avila University
|Sr.
|G/F
|Paola, Kan.
|Halei Wortham
|Bethany College
|Sr.
|G
|Dallas, Texas
THIRD TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|Danae Goodwin
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|G
|Van Buren, Ark.
|Taya Wilson
|Sterling College
|So.
|F
|Sterling, Kan.
|Autumn Garrett
|Bethany College
|So.
|G
|Tunas, Mo.
|Hannah Nealis
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|G
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Haylie Anderson #
|Ottawa University
|Jr.
|G
|Clinton, Utah
|Emmiley Hendrixson
|Sterling College
|Jr.
|G
|Haven, Kan.
HONORABLE MENTION
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|Kendall Michalski
|Bethel College
|Jr.
|G
|Topeka, Kan.
|Ashtyn Wiebe
|Tabor College
|Jr.
|G
|Elbing, Kan.
|Hannah Ferguson
|Bethany College
|Jr.
|C
|Clay Center, Kan.
|Gabby Mureeba
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|So.
|G
|Allen, Texas
|Khadijah Miller
|Friends University
|Sr.
|G
|Arlington, Texas
|Maison Moseley
|McPherson College
|Jr.
|G
|Woodward, Okla.
|Kasey Rice
|Tabor College
|Jr.
|G
|Shawnee, Okla.
|Alex Bearup
|Bethel College
|Jr.
|G
|Wichita, Kan.
|Julia Trujillo
|York College
|Sr.
|F
|Denver, Colo.
|Makayla Watkins
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|G
|Huntsville, Ark.
|Mariah Grizzle
|Ottawa University
|Jr.
|F
|DeSoto, Kan.
|Vasha Moore
|Bethany College
|Jr.
|F/C
|Weatherford, TExas
|Liz Vaughn
|Ottawa University
|Jr.
|G
|Kansas City, Kan.
|Kanecia Payne
|Ottawa University
|Jr.
|F
|Huntsville, Ala.
DEFENSIVE TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|Abby Schmidt D
|Bethel College
|Sr.
|C
|Newton, Kan.
|Taya Wilson
|Sterling College
|So.
|F
|Sterling, Kan.
|Ashtyn Wiebe
|Tabor College
|Jr.
|G
|Elbing, Kan.
|Autumn Garrett
|Bethany College
|So.
|G
|Tunas, Mo.
|Kelcey Hinz
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|F
|Whitewater, Kan.
FRESHMAN TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|Alyvia Owens F
|Tabor College
|Fr.
|F
|Hutchinson, Kan.
|LaMyah Ricks
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Fr.
|G
|Shawnee Mission, Kan.
|Kassie Kinniburgh
|Friends University
|Fr.
|Valley Center, Kan.
|Sarah Reiner
|Bethany College
|Fr.
|C
|HIghlands Ranch, Colo.
|Amanda Graddy
|Southwestern College
|Fr.
|G
|Lexington, Okla.
(U)= Unanimous Selection
@= Selected “Player of the Year.”
# = Selected “Newcomer of the Year.”
F= Selected “Freshman of the Year.”
D = Selected “Defensive Player of the Year.”