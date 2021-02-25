Three KWU, Bethany WBB Players Make All-KCAC Teams

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2020-21 KCAC Women’s Basketball all-conference teams and award winners. Student-athletes were selected for all awards by vote of the KCAC head women’s basketball coaches.

Sterling College went 26-0 and 22-0 in conference play to take the regular-season KCAC Women’s Basketball title. K.C. Bassett, head coach of the Warriors, was named the Lonnie Kruse Coach of the Year by her peers.

Brittany Roberts of McPherson College was named the 2021 KCAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. Roberts averaged a double-double on the season, scoring 21.29 points per game and pulling down 16.00 rebounds per contest, both top marks in the conference in those statistical categories. She also was third in the conference in steals per game (2.29) and fifth in the KCAC in blocks per game (1.17).

Abby Schmidt of Bethel College was named the KCAC Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year for the third consecutive year. Schmidt was No. 1 in the KCAC in blocks per game (3.33), and second to only Roberts in rebounds per game (14.21). She also swiped 13 steals on the season.

Haylie Anderson of Ottawa University was chosen as the KCAC Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year. Anderson averaged 14.9 points per game, 3.05 rebounds per game, 2.10 assists per game, and 1.95 steals per game. Alyvia Owens of Tabor was named Freshman of the Year, following a season in which she averaged 6.5 points per game, 4.46 rebounds per game, 1.04 assists per game, and swiped 1.21 steals per game.

The following athletes were selected by conference women’s basketball coaches as All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, Honorable Mention, Defensive Team, and Freshman Team.

Statistical information on the 2020-21 women’s basketball season can be found here.

FIRST TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POS. HOMETOWN Brittany Roberts (U) @ McPherson College Sr. F Mansfield, Texas Kylah Comley (U) Sterling College Sr. G Sterling, Kan. Abby Schmidt (U) D Bethel College Sr. C Newton, Kan. Bailey Bangert Sterling College Jr. G Kingman, Kan. Zoe Shieldnight Tabor College Jr. F Gore, Okla.

SECOND TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POS. HOMETOWN Amanda Hill Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. F Rossville, Kan. Kelcey Hinz Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. F Whitewater, Kan. Alexis Theus Sterling College Sr. F Liberty Hill, Texas Matti Morgan Avila University Sr. G/F Paola, Kan. Halei Wortham Bethany College Sr. G Dallas, Texas

THIRD TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POS. HOMETOWN Danae Goodwin Oklahoma Wesleyan University Sr. G Van Buren, Ark. Taya Wilson Sterling College So. F Sterling, Kan. Autumn Garrett Bethany College So. G Tunas, Mo. Hannah Nealis Oklahoma Wesleyan University Sr. G Tulsa, Okla. Haylie Anderson # Ottawa University Jr. G Clinton, Utah Emmiley Hendrixson Sterling College Jr. G Haven, Kan.

HONORABLE MENTION

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POS. HOMETOWN Kendall Michalski Bethel College Jr. G Topeka, Kan. Ashtyn Wiebe Tabor College Jr. G Elbing, Kan. Hannah Ferguson Bethany College Jr. C Clay Center, Kan. Gabby Mureeba Kansas Wesleyan University So. G Allen, Texas Khadijah Miller Friends University Sr. G Arlington, Texas Maison Moseley McPherson College Jr. G Woodward, Okla. Kasey Rice Tabor College Jr. G Shawnee, Okla. Alex Bearup Bethel College Jr. G Wichita, Kan. Julia Trujillo York College Sr. F Denver, Colo. Makayla Watkins Oklahoma Wesleyan University Jr. G Huntsville, Ark. Mariah Grizzle Ottawa University Jr. F DeSoto, Kan. Vasha Moore Bethany College Jr. F/C Weatherford, TExas Liz Vaughn Ottawa University Jr. G Kansas City, Kan. Kanecia Payne Ottawa University Jr. F Huntsville, Ala.

DEFENSIVE TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POS. HOMETOWN Abby Schmidt D Bethel College Sr. C Newton, Kan. Taya Wilson Sterling College So. F Sterling, Kan. Ashtyn Wiebe Tabor College Jr. G Elbing, Kan. Autumn Garrett Bethany College So. G Tunas, Mo. Kelcey Hinz Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. F Whitewater, Kan.

FRESHMAN TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS POS. HOMETOWN Alyvia Owens F Tabor College Fr. F Hutchinson, Kan. LaMyah Ricks Kansas Wesleyan University Fr. G Shawnee Mission, Kan. Kassie Kinniburgh Friends University Fr. Valley Center, Kan. Sarah Reiner Bethany College Fr. C HIghlands Ranch, Colo. Amanda Graddy Southwestern College Fr. G Lexington, Okla.

(U)= Unanimous Selection

@= Selected “Player of the Year.”

# = Selected “Newcomer of the Year.”

F= Selected “Freshman of the Year.”

D = Selected “Defensive Player of the Year.”