Three Killed in McPherson County Crash

Three people were killed in a head-on crash on a highway in rural McPherson County Wednesday morning.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner the crash happened on U.S. 56 Highway near the Rice / McPherson County line. Rice County law enforcement was attempting to stop a vehicle which was headed east and driving erratically. As it crossed into western McPherson County, it collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle which was headed west.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed, as was a passenger in the vehicle which was driving erratically headed east.

Names of the victims were not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Critical Highway Accident Response Team responded to the scene to assist in the investigation..