Salina, KS

Now: 96 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 71 °

Three Killed in McPherson County Crash

Todd PittengerJune 6, 2018

Three people were killed in a head-on crash on a highway in rural McPherson County Wednesday morning.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner the crash happened on U.S. 56 Highway near the Rice / McPherson County line. Rice County law enforcement was attempting to stop a vehicle which was headed east and driving erratically. As it crossed into western McPherson County, it collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle which was headed west.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed, as was a passenger in the vehicle which was driving erratically  headed east.

Names of the victims were not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Critical Highway Accident Response Team responded to the scene to assist in the investigation..

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Three Killed in McPherson County Cr...

Three people were killed in a head-on crash on a highway in rural McPherson County Wednesday morning...

June 6, 2018 Comments

6 Reasons He WON’T Ask You Out On...

Joan Jerkovich

June 6, 2018

Framing the Festival

Top News

June 6, 2018

Quick Change Artist Scams Salina Wa...

Kansas News

June 6, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Quick Change Artist Scams...
June 6, 2018Comments
Salina Police
Vehicle Stolen from North...
June 6, 2018Comments
Third Most Wanted Arrest
June 6, 2018Comments
Interim KSU Polytechnic D...
June 6, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH