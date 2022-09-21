Salina, KS

Three Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 21, 2022

A two-vehicle crash in rural Dickinson County killed three people late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a Dodge Dakota pickup truck which was making a u-turn on K-15 Highway was hit by a Kenworth semi. The pickup entered a ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi entered a ditch and came to rest in a field.

The driver and two passengers in the pickup were all killed. They are identified as:

  • 54-year-old Joel Hines from Junction City
  • 64-year-old Mary Hines from Junction City
  • 78-year-old John Hynes from Coal Valley, Illinois

The driver of the semi was not seriously hurt.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at around 3:30 on  K-15 Highway at 1500 Avenue, 6 miles south of Abilene.

 

 

 

 

 

