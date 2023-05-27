Three Killed in Crash

A crash involving a pickup truck, a semi, and a steer killed three people late Friday night on a dark Kansas Highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup headed east on US 166 Highway stuck a steer. The pickup then veered into the westbound lane of the highway where collide head-on with an oncoming semi which was hauling a propane trailer.

All three people in the pickup were killed. They are identified as:

81-year-old Jimmy Bond from Edna, Kansas

79-year-old Barbara Bond from Edna, Kansas

21-year-old Colton Bond from Edna, Kansas

The driver of the semi was not seriously hurt.

The crash happened at 11:46 Friday night in Labette County on US 166 Highway about six miles east of the junction with US 169 Higway.