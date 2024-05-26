Three Killed, Four Hurt in Crash

A two vehicle crash on a rural road in East Central Kansas late Saturday afternoon killed three people and sent four others to the hospital.

According to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:54 pm a crash was reported near P Ave. and Kelso Rd. Two vehicles were involved in what appears to be a head-on collision.

One of the vehicles had two occupants. Both were transported by Morris County EMS to the Morris County Hospital with serious injuries.

The other vehicle had five occupants. Two were transported by Morris County EMS to the Morris County Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other three were pronounce dead at the scene of the crash.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office, The Council Grove Police Department and the Council Grove Fire Dept., Morris County EMS and first responders were dispatched to the site of the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the crash to conduct the investigation.

