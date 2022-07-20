Salina, KS

Three Hurt in Ottawa County Crash

Todd PittengerJuly 20, 2022

A crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning sent three people to the hospital in Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Ford Focus was headed west on Sunset Road while at the same time a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban was headed north on US 81 Highway. The Taurus failed to yield to on coming traffic was struck by the Suburban. Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound passing lane of the highway.

Two people in the Taurus were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. They are identified as 30-year-old Jennifer Gavin of Miltonvale and 56-year-old Nancy Gisi of Miltonvale.

The driver of the Suburban was also transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. He is identified as 35-year-old Curtis Bethea II of Newton.

All three victims had suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at 7:45 at the intersection of U.S 81 Highway and Sunset Road in Ottawa County.

 

_ _ _

Kansas Highway Patrol Photos

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

