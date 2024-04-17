Three Hurt in Ottawa County Crash

At least three people were transported to the hospital in Salina Tuesday evening following a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a dump truck in rural Ottawa County near the Clay County line.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1987 Mack dump truck was driving on Treaty Road. A 2013 Chevrolet pickup pulled out of a private driveway onto Treaty Road in front of the dump truck and was hit. Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch.

The driver of the pickup, 71-year-old Vera Lyne of Clay Center, suffered suspected serious injuries. There was also a juvenile in the pickup whose condition was not disclosed.

The driver of the dump truck, 56-year-old Michael Haney of Salina, and passenger 59-year-old Peter Haney Jr. of Minneapolis, also suffered suspected serious injuries.

All were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at 4:23 five miles West of Oak Hill on Treaty Road in Ottawa County.