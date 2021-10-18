Salina, KS

Three Hurt in Fiery Crash

Todd PittengerOctober 18, 2021

Three people were hurt in fiery crash along Interstate 70 Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2022 Peterbilt semi towing a trailer was headed west on the Interstate. It struck a 2004 Freightliner semi and trailer which was disabled and parked on the north shoulder. The Peterbilt continued Wes and came to rest on the I 70 overpass over Old U40 Highway and caught fire.

The driver of the Peterbilt, identified as 59-year-old Terry Fox from Brookfield, Ohio, suffered suspected minor injuries. A passenger who was in the sleeper compartment, identified as 62-year-old Robert Fox from Brookfield, Ohio, suffered suspected serious injuries. Both were transported to the hospital in hays.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as 35-year-old  Melvin Aguilar-Rios from Jewett City, Connecticut, suffered possible minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon at around 1:15 on Interstate 70 in Ellis County at milepost 172.5 near Victoria.

Kansas Highway Patrol Photos via Trooper Tod Hileman

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Three Hurt in Fiery Crash

