Three Hurt in Ellsworth County Crash

Todd PittengerNovember 28, 2021

A two-vehicle crash on an Ellsworth County highway sent three people to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 83-year-old William Wachs from Ellsworth was driving a Ford F250 pickup truck headed north on K156 Highway. He attempted to make a left turn in front of an oncoming Toyota RAV4 SUV and was hit.

Wachs suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by EMS to the hospital in Ellsworth.

The driver and passenger in the SUV, 75-year-old Lon Cale and 74-year-old Nancy Cale from Great Bend also suffered suspected serious injuries and were transported to the hospital in Ellsworth.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at around 3:30 in Ellsworth County  at K156 Highway  and O’Donnell Dr. or 1/10th of a mile North of K140 Highway.

 

 

 

