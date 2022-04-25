Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 38 °

Three Guns Taken From Home

KSAL StaffApril 25, 2022

A Salina man is looking for answers after his house was burglarized over the weekend.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between Friday and Sunday, a house in the 400 block of S. 12th St. was involved in a burglary.

The 57-year-old owner was out of town for the weekend. When he returned, he told police he noticed the bedroom was in disarray.

Although there were no signs of forced entry, a 12 gauge shotgun, .22 pump rifle and semi-automatic rifle were all missing, as well as a pool cue and fishing gear.

The total in stolen goods is estimated at $2,800. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Three Guns Taken From Home

A Salina man is looking for answers after his house was burglarized over the weekend. Police Capt...

April 25, 2022 Comments

Storage Unit Burglary

Kansas News

April 25, 2022

Tornado Confirmed in Sharon Springs

Kansas News

April 25, 2022

VIDEO: Winter Wheat Update

Farming News

April 25, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Three Guns Taken From Hom...
April 25, 2022Comments
Storage Unit Burglary
April 25, 2022Comments
Tornado Confirmed in Shar...
April 25, 2022Comments
Spring Spruce-Up, Free La...
April 24, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra