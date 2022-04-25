Three Guns Taken From Home

A Salina man is looking for answers after his house was burglarized over the weekend.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between Friday and Sunday, a house in the 400 block of S. 12th St. was involved in a burglary.

The 57-year-old owner was out of town for the weekend. When he returned, he told police he noticed the bedroom was in disarray.

Although there were no signs of forced entry, a 12 gauge shotgun, .22 pump rifle and semi-automatic rifle were all missing, as well as a pool cue and fishing gear.

The total in stolen goods is estimated at $2,800. The investigation is ongoing.