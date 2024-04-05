Three Guns Stolen from Two Salina Homes

Salina Police are trying to unravel a theft case involving two handguns and a rifle that were allegedly stolen from two locations.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, a 61-year-old female victim contacted authorities this week to report the loss of a Ruger SR9 pistol and a Ruger 57 pistol plus a Ruger carbine rifle – all dating back to last year.

The woman told investigators she realized one of the handguns was missing from her property in the 300 block of S. Oakdale and also discovered her other pistol and rifle had been taken from a friend’s home in the 100 block of S. 3rd.

Police are looking for two male suspects and trying to contact a homeowner to piece the story together.

Value of the firearms is listed at $1,950.