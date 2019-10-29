Salina, KS

Three Earthquakes Shake Central Kansas

Todd PittengerOctober 29, 2019

A trio of small earthquakes shook residents in Central Kansas Monday night.

The Kansas Geological Survey says three small earthquakes were centered near Solomon.

The first earthquake was a 2.9 magnitude, just south of Solomon in Saline County, at 9:48 PM.

A 2.5 quake followed at 9:50 PM, and 2.8 was recorded at 9:55 PM. Both were just southeast of Solomon in Dickinson County.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.

