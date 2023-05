Three Dog Night at the Stiefel Theatre originally scheduled for May 18th has to reschedule.

According to the venue, the new date is Thursday, August 24th @ 7:30pm. All tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date.

If you cannot attend the rescheduled show, tickets will be refunded at the point of sale.

The theatre apologizes for the inconvenience, and looks forward to the show in August.