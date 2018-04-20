Three Dog Night Coming to Salina

An iconic classic rock group is coming to Salina. The legendary Three Dog Night is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

The iconic group, celebrating nearly 5 decades, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night.

Three Dog Night had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles, 11 Top 10’s, 18 straight Top 20’s, 7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. The hits appeared on best-selling charts in all genres (pop, rock and country). Its records continue to sell around the world, reaching beyond the borders of the U.S. into Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain and elsewhere.

Three Dog Night 21 Top 40 Hits:

Mama Told Me (Not To Come) #1

Joy to The World #1

Black And White #1

Shambala #3

Easy To Be Hard #4

An Old Fashioned Love Song #4

The Show Must Go On #4

One #5

Never Been To Spain #5

Liar #7

Eli’s Coming #10

The Family Of Man #12

Celebrate #15

Out In The Country #15

Sure As I’m Sittin’ Here #16

Let Me Serenade You #17

One Man Band #19

Pieces Of April #19

Try A Little Tenderness #29

Til The World Ends #32

Play Something Sweet (Brickyard Blues) #33