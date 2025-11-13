Three Dog Night Coming Back to Salina

One of the most popular rock bands of the early 1970s is coming to Salina. Three Dog Night is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Now celebrating its 6th decade, the band boasts some of the most astonishing chart statistics in popular music with 21 consecutive Billboard Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs.

Created in 1968 by Irish-born Danny Hutton, the group was conceived to feature three strong vocalists who shared leads and also blended together in exquisite three-part harmony, complemented by four ace instrumentalists, creating a self-contained unit.

The band’s eclectic taste and arranging talents, combined with the ability to recognize and record hits in a distinctive style, resulted in Three Dog Night dominating the charts for years, earning a Grammy nomination, performing at two Super Bowls and pervading American culture with its music ubiquitous on the radio and in film and television.

Three Dog Night continues to perform over 80 shows a year, thrilling multi generational audiences by delivering those larger-than-life songs with customary impeccable harmonies over a hard-driving rock and roll foundation.

Three Dog Night will perform at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina on Saturday February, 7th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

