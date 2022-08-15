Three Big 12 Teams Ranked in AVCA Preseason Poll

Three Big 12 schools are ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Division I Preseason Coaches Poll, released Monday. The poll featured three Big 12 schools, the most for the Conference in the preseason poll since 2018.

Texas is ranked No. 2, the highest-ranked Big 12 team. The Longhorns have been in the preseason top four every year since 2007. UT received 27 first-place votes, the most of any team in the country.

Baylor enters at No. 16, marking the fifth consecutive season the Bears have appeared in the preseason poll.

Kansas received its first preseason ranking since 2017, coming at No. 23 after making a Sweet 16 run in 2021.

The season begins August 26 with Conference matches starting September 21.

Opening weekend will feature Big 12 teams playing nine matches against ranked opponents, including six in the top 10 (No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 5 Minnesota, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 18 Creighton, No. 20 Penn State, No. 22 Utah).

Seven Big 12 teams were selected to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, the most for the league since 2011. The Conference led all leagues in the percentage of teams selected to the tournament (0.78). The percentage was the highest for any conference in seven years and the best for the Big 12 since 2011.

The Big 12 Preseason Poll and Team were announced in June. The Longhorns enter as the favorite for the 12th consecutive year and feature Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Logan Eggleston while Baylor’s Averi Carlson was named the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Big 12 teams ranked second among leagues last season in average attendance (1,589).

The full AVCA Preseason Poll can be found here.

Follow Big12Sports.com and Big 12 social media platforms for coverage throughout the season.