Three Arrests in Salina Murder Case

Multiple arrests have been made in connection with an incident in Salina last May in which three people were shot, one of them fatally.

Back on May 7th at approximately 3:20 AM on Saturday officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South College Avenue to a report of several gunshots in the area. They located multiple spent ammunition casings lying in the street. Officers did not find any victims or witnesses at the scene.

At approximately 3:23 AM officers were dispatched to the Salina Regional Health Center Emergency Room to a report of two gunshot victims arriving. One shooting victim is an 18-year-old female, and the other shooting

victim is a 25-year-old male. The 25-year-old male was pronounced deceased by medical staff. He was identified as Dylan Eugene Garman of Salina.

At approximately 3:34 AM officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Cloud Street, Salina, for a report of a person lying in the front yard who had been shot multiple times. Salina Police Officers located a 23-year-old male subject lying in a yard in the 500 block of East Cloud Street.

Police believe the incident was an exchange of gunfire between subjects on S. College Ave. The victim located on E. Cloud fled the S. College scene on foot after being shot.

After a lengthy investigation, probable cause was established for several subjects involved in this shooting case.

Arrest affidavits were sent to the Saline County Attorney’s Office requesting warrants. On January 31, 2023, arrest warrants were issued for Dalton Palmer, Dakota Bunting and Tataum Escamilla through Saline County District Court.

Palmer was located in Salina and arrested by agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on January 31, 2023 at a north Salina residence.

Bunting was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Bryant County, Oklahoma on February 6, 2023.

Escamilla was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Benton County, Arkansas on February 1, 2023.

ORIGINAL MAY 7, 2022: Salina Police are investigating an overnight shooting incident in which three people were shot. One of the victims is dead, the other two are in hospitals.

The male shooting victim did have multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by Salina EMS to the SRHC Emergency Room. This victim underwent emergency surgery and has been subsequently transferred to a hospital in Wichita with serious injuries.

Salina Police Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are currently working at all locations and interviewing multiple persons.

It appears all shooting victims are related to the incident which occurred on South College Avenue. This investigation is a homicide case, and more information will be released when available.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department Detectives at (785) 826- 7210. Case 2022-12784.