Three people are in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager in Wichita earlier this week.

Brian Youngman, Lanita Baugh, and Myrashia Griffin were booked on suspicion of first-degree murder for the death of 19-year-old Donovan Graves.

According to investigators, Graves pulled a gun and tried to rob Baugh and Griffin, at which point he was allegedly shot by Youngman.

Graves’ body was found in a vehicle outside of a convenience store on Monday.