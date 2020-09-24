Three Area Teams in KVA Week Three Rankings

KVA ReleaseSeptember 24, 2020

September 23, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 21. Classifications for this week’s rankings are still based on enrollments from 2019-20.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Ranking
Class 6A
1. Washburn Rural 8-1 (1)
2. Olathe Northwest 7-0 (3)
3. Shawnee Mission Northwest 7-0 (5)
4. Blue Valley West 2-1 (2)
5. Blue Valley 3-3 (4)
6. Blue Valley North 5-3 (6)
7. Mill Valley 7-2 (10)
8. Gardner-Edgerton 2-2 (7)
9. Derby 8-5 (NR)
10. Hutchinson 10-3 (9)

Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 7-1 (1)
2. St. James Academy 8-1 (2)
3. Lansing 9-0 (3)
4. Bishop Carroll 8-1 (5)
5. McPherson 10-0 (6)
6. Bonner Springs 9-1 (7)
7. Spring Hill 11-3 (4)
8. Seaman 12-2 (9)
9. Andover 11-2 (8)
10. De Soto 10-2 (10)

Class 4A
1. Andale 11-1 (1)
2. Circle 7-2 (2)
3. Nickerson 10-3 (3)
4. Buhler 9-2 (9)
5. Bishop Miege 2-2 (5)
6. Clay Center 8-3 (8)
7. Louisburg 5-5 (6)
8. Eudora 4-2 (7)
9. Ottawa 9-7 (NR)
10. Topeka-Hayden 4-9 (4)

Class 3A
1. Sabetha 14-0 (5)
2. Royal Valley 13-2 (1)
3. Cheney 9-1 (2)
4. Smoky Valley 13-1 (3)
5. Silver Lake 13-3 (8)
6. Wichita-Trinity Academy 6-2 (4)
7. Thomas More Prep-Marian 13-2 (6)
8. Phillipsburg 8-0 (7)
9. Nemaha Central 9-3 (9)
10. Riverton 16-0 (NR)

Class 2A
1. Wabaunsee 13-0 (2)
2. Garden Plain 9-1 (1)
3. St. Mary’s-Colgan 8-0 (3)
4. Smith Center 9-0 (NR)
5. Ellinwood 11-3 (4)
6. Sedgwick 16-2 (5)
7. Herington 9-0 (8)
8. Jefferson County North 13-3 (6)
9. Belle Plaine 14-1 (7)
10. Valley Heights 12-3 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 1
1. Olpe 9-0 (1)
2. Pretty Prairie 10-0 (2)
3. Burlingame 11-0 (3)
4. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 8-0 (4)
5. Lebo 8-1 (6)
6. Hanover 11-2 (NR)
7. Thunder Ridge 11-2 (7)
8. Meade/Fowler 9-1 (8)
9. Victoria 9-2 (9)
10. South Central 12-2 (5)

Class 1A – Division 2
1. Central Plains 7-2 (1)
2. Attica 9-1 (2)
3. St. Francis 11-2 (3)
4. Golden Plains 12-3 (4)
5. Centre 7-2 (8)
6. Central Christian 9-3 (6)
7. Wheatland/Grinnell 11-5 (7)
8. Elyria Christian 7-3 (10)
9. Lakeside 7-2 (NR)
10. Dighton 10-3 (NR)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

High School Sports Digest – 9/19-20

September 20, 2020 5:19 pm

Vikings Hold Off Trojans in Offensive Shootou...

September 18, 2020 10:21 pm

High School Sports Digest – 9/17

September 17, 2020 9:43 pm

Three Area Teams in KVA Week Two Rankings

September 16, 2020 4:00 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Bethany Football vs Southwestern Co...

LINDSBORG - Bethany College and Southwestern College have announced that this weekend's conference ...

September 24, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

September 24, 2020

Three Area Teams in KVA Week Three ...

Sports News

September 24, 2020

Abilene Mask Ordinance Fails

COVID-19 Top News

September 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

OCCK Planning Employment ...
September 23, 2020Comments
COVID Clusters at Area Lo...
September 23, 2020Comments
Area Small Businesses Can...
September 23, 2020Comments
Chapman Middle and High S...
September 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH