Three Area Teams in KVA Week Three Rankings

September 23, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 21. Classifications for this week’s rankings are still based on enrollments from 2019-20.
Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Ranking
Class 6A
1. Washburn Rural 8-1 (1)
2. Olathe Northwest 7-0 (3)
3. Shawnee Mission Northwest 7-0 (5)
4. Blue Valley West 2-1 (2)
5. Blue Valley 3-3 (4)
6. Blue Valley North 5-3 (6)
7. Mill Valley 7-2 (10)
8. Gardner-Edgerton 2-2 (7)
9. Derby 8-5 (NR)
10. Hutchinson 10-3 (9)
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 7-1 (1)
2. St. James Academy 8-1 (2)
3. Lansing 9-0 (3)
4. Bishop Carroll 8-1 (5)
5. McPherson 10-0 (6)
6. Bonner Springs 9-1 (7)
7. Spring Hill 11-3 (4)
8. Seaman 12-2 (9)
9. Andover 11-2 (8)
10. De Soto 10-2 (10)
Class 4A
1. Andale 11-1 (1)
2. Circle 7-2 (2)
3. Nickerson 10-3 (3)
4. Buhler 9-2 (9)
5. Bishop Miege 2-2 (5)
6. Clay Center 8-3 (8)
7. Louisburg 5-5 (6)
8. Eudora 4-2 (7)
9. Ottawa 9-7 (NR)
10. Topeka-Hayden 4-9 (4)
Class 3A
1. Sabetha 14-0 (5)
2. Royal Valley 13-2 (1)
3. Cheney 9-1 (2)
4. Smoky Valley 13-1 (3)
5. Silver Lake 13-3 (8)
6. Wichita-Trinity Academy 6-2 (4)
7. Thomas More Prep-Marian 13-2 (6)
8. Phillipsburg 8-0 (7)
9. Nemaha Central 9-3 (9)
10. Riverton 16-0 (NR)
Class 2A
1. Wabaunsee 13-0 (2)
2. Garden Plain 9-1 (1)
3. St. Mary’s-Colgan 8-0 (3)
4. Smith Center 9-0 (NR)
5. Ellinwood 11-3 (4)
6. Sedgwick 16-2 (5)
7. Herington 9-0 (8)
8. Jefferson County North 13-3 (6)
9. Belle Plaine 14-1 (7)
10. Valley Heights 12-3 (NR)
Class 1A – Division 1
1. Olpe 9-0 (1)
2. Pretty Prairie 10-0 (2)
3. Burlingame 11-0 (3)
4. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 8-0 (4)
5. Lebo 8-1 (6)
6. Hanover 11-2 (NR)
7. Thunder Ridge 11-2 (7)
8. Meade/Fowler 9-1 (8)
9. Victoria 9-2 (9)
10. South Central 12-2 (5)
Class 1A – Division 2
1. Central Plains 7-2 (1)
2. Attica 9-1 (2)
3. St. Francis 11-2 (3)
4. Golden Plains 12-3 (4)
5. Centre 7-2 (8)
6. Central Christian 9-3 (6)
7. Wheatland/Grinnell 11-5 (7)
8. Elyria Christian 7-3 (10)
9. Lakeside 7-2 (NR)
10. Dighton 10-3 (NR)