Three Area Teams in KVA Week Three Rankings

September 23, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 21. Classifications for this week’s rankings are still based on enrollments from 2019-20.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Ranking

Class 6A

1. Washburn Rural 8-1 (1)

2. Olathe Northwest 7-0 (3)

3. Shawnee Mission Northwest 7-0 (5)

4. Blue Valley West 2-1 (2)

5. Blue Valley 3-3 (4)

6. Blue Valley North 5-3 (6)

7. Mill Valley 7-2 (10)

8. Gardner-Edgerton 2-2 (7)

9. Derby 8-5 (NR)

10. Hutchinson 10-3 (9)

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 7-1 (1)

2. St. James Academy 8-1 (2)

3. Lansing 9-0 (3)

4. Bishop Carroll 8-1 (5)

5. McPherson 10-0 (6)

6. Bonner Springs 9-1 (7)

7. Spring Hill 11-3 (4)

8. Seaman 12-2 (9)

9. Andover 11-2 (8)

10. De Soto 10-2 (10)

Class 4A

1. Andale 11-1 (1)

2. Circle 7-2 (2)

3. Nickerson 10-3 (3)

4. Buhler 9-2 (9)

5. Bishop Miege 2-2 (5)

6. Clay Center 8-3 (8)

7. Louisburg 5-5 (6)

8. Eudora 4-2 (7)

9. Ottawa 9-7 (NR)

10. Topeka-Hayden 4-9 (4)

Class 3A

1. Sabetha 14-0 (5)

2. Royal Valley 13-2 (1)

3. Cheney 9-1 (2)

4. Smoky Valley 13-1 (3)

5. Silver Lake 13-3 (8)

6. Wichita-Trinity Academy 6-2 (4)

7. Thomas More Prep-Marian 13-2 (6)

8. Phillipsburg 8-0 (7)

9. Nemaha Central 9-3 (9)

10. Riverton 16-0 (NR)

Class 2A

1. Wabaunsee 13-0 (2)

2. Garden Plain 9-1 (1)

3. St. Mary’s-Colgan 8-0 (3)

4. Smith Center 9-0 (NR)

5. Ellinwood 11-3 (4)

6. Sedgwick 16-2 (5)

7. Herington 9-0 (8)

8. Jefferson County North 13-3 (6)

9. Belle Plaine 14-1 (7)

10. Valley Heights 12-3 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 1

1. Olpe 9-0 (1)

2. Pretty Prairie 10-0 (2)

3. Burlingame 11-0 (3)

4. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 8-0 (4)

5. Lebo 8-1 (6)

6. Hanover 11-2 (NR)

7. Thunder Ridge 11-2 (7)

8. Meade/Fowler 9-1 (8)

9. Victoria 9-2 (9)

10. South Central 12-2 (5)

Class 1A – Division 2

1. Central Plains 7-2 (1)

2. Attica 9-1 (2)

3. St. Francis 11-2 (3)

4. Golden Plains 12-3 (4)

5. Centre 7-2 (8)

6. Central Christian 9-3 (6)

7. Wheatland/Grinnell 11-5 (7)

8. Elyria Christian 7-3 (10)

9. Lakeside 7-2 (NR)

10. Dighton 10-3 (NR)