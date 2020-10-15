Salina, KS

Three Area Teams in KVA Week 6 Rankings

October 15, 2020

October 14, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 6 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, October 12.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank

Class 6A
1. Olathe Northwest 19-0 (1)
2. Shawnee Mission Northwest 21-1 (2)
3. Blue Valley West 15-7 (3)
4. Washburn Rural 21-4 (4)
5. Blue Valley 12-8 (5)
6. Lawrence-Free State 14-11 (6)
7. Gardner-Edgerton 11-6 (8)
8. Blue Valley North 9-10 (7)
9. Derby 18-9 (9)
10. Hutchinson 17-9 (10)

Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 18-2 (1)
2. St. James Academy 21-3 (2)
3. Lansing 19-0 (3)
4. Bishop Carroll 18-1 (4)
5. Seaman 22-5 (5)
6. Mill Valley 16-4 (6)
7. Bonner Springs 17-4 (7)
8. Spring Hill 23-5 (9)
9. Andover 19-3 (10)
10. Maize South 22-6 (8)

Class 4A
1. Andale 24-2 (1)
2. McPherson 26-3 (2)
3. Bishop Miege 9-10 (3)
4. Louisburg 16-7 (4)
5. Buhler 14-8 (6)
6. Eudora 15-9 (5)
7. Clay Center 20-6 (8)
8. Circle 12-7 (7)
9. Ottawa 17-13 (9)
10. Nickerson 16-11 (10)

Class 3A
1. Sabetha 24-1 (1)
2. Royal Valley 23-4 (2)
3. Cheney 18-3 (3)
4. Smoky Valley 21-1 (4)
5. Wichita-Trinity Academy 18-3 (5)
6. Rossville 21-5 (6)
7. West Franklin 23-2 (7)
8. Phillipsburg 25-3 (8)
9. Silver Lake 23-10 (9)
10. Wichita-Collegiate 15-4 (10)

Class 2A
1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 15-1 (1)
2. Hillsboro 17-2 (4)
3. Garden Plain 18-5 (2)
4. Smith Center 25-3 (3)
5. Meade/Fowler 26-2 (NR)
6. Belle Plaine 23-1 (7)
7. Spearville 23-2 (5)
8. Sedgwick 29-4 (8)
9. Ellinwood 23-5 (6)
10. Herington 21-1 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 1
1. Lebo 20-2 (5)
2. Burlingame 19-2 (1)
3. Pretty Prairie 18-3 (2)
4. Olpe 20-4 (4)
5. Sylvan-Lucas 25-2 (7)
6. Central Plains 17-7 (3)
7. Victoria 16-4 (6)
8. Pratt-Skyline 20-6 (10)
9. Jackson Heights 19-6 (NR)
10. Downs-Lakeside 18-4 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 2
1. Golden Plains 22-4 (1)
2. Hanover 18-5 (2)
3. St. Francis 19-5 (5)
4. Argonia 19-2 (6)
5. Attica 19-6 (3)
6. South Central 18-7 (4)
7. Central Christian 12-4 (7)
8. Dighton 20-5 (8)
9. Linn 13-5 (9)
10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 16-8 (NR)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

