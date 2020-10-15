Three Area Teams in KVA Week 6 Rankings

October 14, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 6 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, October 12.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank

Class 6A

1. Olathe Northwest 19-0 (1)

2. Shawnee Mission Northwest 21-1 (2)

3. Blue Valley West 15-7 (3)

4. Washburn Rural 21-4 (4)

5. Blue Valley 12-8 (5)

6. Lawrence-Free State 14-11 (6)

7. Gardner-Edgerton 11-6 (8)

8. Blue Valley North 9-10 (7)

9. Derby 18-9 (9)

10. Hutchinson 17-9 (10)

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 18-2 (1)

2. St. James Academy 21-3 (2)

3. Lansing 19-0 (3)

4. Bishop Carroll 18-1 (4)

5. Seaman 22-5 (5)

6. Mill Valley 16-4 (6)

7. Bonner Springs 17-4 (7)

8. Spring Hill 23-5 (9)

9. Andover 19-3 (10)

10. Maize South 22-6 (8)

Class 4A

1. Andale 24-2 (1)

2. McPherson 26-3 (2)

3. Bishop Miege 9-10 (3)

4. Louisburg 16-7 (4)

5. Buhler 14-8 (6)

6. Eudora 15-9 (5)

7. Clay Center 20-6 (8)

8. Circle 12-7 (7)

9. Ottawa 17-13 (9)

10. Nickerson 16-11 (10)

Class 3A

1. Sabetha 24-1 (1)

2. Royal Valley 23-4 (2)

3. Cheney 18-3 (3)

4. Smoky Valley 21-1 (4)

5. Wichita-Trinity Academy 18-3 (5)

6. Rossville 21-5 (6)

7. West Franklin 23-2 (7)

8. Phillipsburg 25-3 (8)

9. Silver Lake 23-10 (9)

10. Wichita-Collegiate 15-4 (10)

Class 2A

1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 15-1 (1)

2. Hillsboro 17-2 (4)

3. Garden Plain 18-5 (2)

4. Smith Center 25-3 (3)

5. Meade/Fowler 26-2 (NR)

6. Belle Plaine 23-1 (7)

7. Spearville 23-2 (5)

8. Sedgwick 29-4 (8)

9. Ellinwood 23-5 (6)

10. Herington 21-1 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 1

1. Lebo 20-2 (5)

2. Burlingame 19-2 (1)

3. Pretty Prairie 18-3 (2)

4. Olpe 20-4 (4)

5. Sylvan-Lucas 25-2 (7)

6. Central Plains 17-7 (3)

7. Victoria 16-4 (6)

8. Pratt-Skyline 20-6 (10)

9. Jackson Heights 19-6 (NR)

10. Downs-Lakeside 18-4 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 2

1. Golden Plains 22-4 (1)

2. Hanover 18-5 (2)

3. St. Francis 19-5 (5)

4. Argonia 19-2 (6)

5. Attica 19-6 (3)

6. South Central 18-7 (4)

7. Central Christian 12-4 (7)

8. Dighton 20-5 (8)

9. Linn 13-5 (9)

10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 16-8 (NR)