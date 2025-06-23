Threats Prompt Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly threatening violence against a woman.

According to Salina Police, Sunday morning at around 9:15 officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Osage in reference to a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with a 35-year-old female resident. She reported just prior to calling she had gotten into an argument with a subject identified as Joshua Hiers Sr., age 36, who also resides at the residence.

During the argument, Hiers allegedly threatened to strike the female and also threatened to kill her. Hiers was located at the residence and was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference to one count of Criminal Threat and one count of Assault.