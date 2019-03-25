Salina, KS

Threats Made To Security Guards

KSAL StaffMarch 25, 2019

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening security staff at Salina Regional Health Center.

Sunday night Police were dispatched to the hospital after a man made various threats to hospital security.

Christopher Garrison (38) of Salina was taken to the ER by his mother for unstated reasons. Upon arrival Garrison was rather agitated and excited and eventually made his way out of the ER into another part of the building. Garrison proceeded to threaten the safety of Bryer Livermore and Jayson Liker (the hospital security guards). Garrison then left the Health Center and walked South bound on Santa Fe. Police tried to make contact with him in the 600 block of N. Santa Fe where he was taken into custody.

Christopher Garrison will be charged with two counts of criminal threat and one count of interference with law enforcement.

