Threats Lead to Arrest of Salina Teen

A disturbance at the Central Mall leads to the arrest of a Salina teen for making criminal threats.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, officers were sent to the mall Tuesday evening around 6:20pm regarding a disturbance near the AMC Theater. Upon arrival police noticed another disturbance in front of Dunham’s Sports.

Police say a 14-year-old boy had called his parents because he and his friends were being chased by three other subjects. The parents arrived to pick up the boy and were confronted by a 17-year-old male in the parking lot.

He told the boy’s parents that he knew where they live and that he, “will get them.” The parents were even more concerned when the male reached into his backpack like he was grabbing for a gun.

He fled the scene and was picked up a short time later by an off-duty detective in a nearby neighborhood.

No gun was found and police don’t believe he had one in the bag.

The 17-year-old male was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City and is now facing charges that could include aggravated assault, criminal threat, battery and possession of marijuana.