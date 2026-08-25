Threats at Store Prompt Arrest

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening employees at a Salina store and then locking himself in a bathroom.

According to Salina Police, o Monday at about 9:45 in the morning officers were dispatched to Dollar Tree at 2450 S. 9th Street to a report of a male who locked himself into the store restroom after threatening employees. Officers were able to talk him out of the restroom.

The man was identified as Nicholas Upton (37) of Salina. It was determined Upton had entered the store and began saying he was going to hurt everyone in the store. Employees evacuated the store as they contacted law enforcement.

Upton was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference three counts of Aggravated Criminal Threat.